At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday. Crews were called to the area of E. State Street and North Showplace Drive around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. A motorcycle was involved, though there was no word on the condition of those injured at […]
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle And Motorcycle Collision, Rider Sustained Serious Injuries
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Avoid The Area
Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area
WIFR
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a woman who were residents of the home were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion. The couple were inside the home when the house burst into flames just after 7 p.m. They were airlifted by helicopter to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, after they were initially flown to FHN. The identities of the home’s residents are currently being withheld at this time while authorities notify family members.
Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Freeport road was closed after a house explosion Tuesday night. Crews were called to a home in the 4000 block of Business 20 near Harlem Center Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a fire. A large amount of flames were coming from the structure. The Freeport Rural Fire […]
KWQC
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford...
17-year-old injured in shootout at Rockford gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a shootout at a Charles Street gas station, after occupants of a Hyundai Sonata shot into the station and the people inside returned fire. According to Rockford Police, the crime happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street. Police said […]
Rockford Scanner™: Automobile Accident With Possible Injuries, in Winnebago County
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Boone County
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Near Machesney Park
Mendota Police investigate Shed-napping
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police have been following up on leads related to the alleged removal of a storage shed in August. A truck and trailer was seen on multiple surveillance cameras hauling away an 8′ x 16′ wooden structure from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. According to the Mendota Police Department, they are asking the suspected Shed-ductor to contact them to return the building to the owner who reported it stolen.
Rockford Scanner™: I want to take a few seconds and thank the City of Rockford.
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 9-11
OREGON — On Sept. 9 at 6:35 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 251. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Rodger Houghton of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Houghton was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a future court date.
Rockford home invasion suspects still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two homes from different neighborhoods were burglarized earlier this month, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Earlier this month two homes, from different neighborhoods, were burglarized seven minutes apart. The first home invasion occurred in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace while the second happened in the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford. Investigators say in both cases a man posed as a “water department” worker, distracting the homeowner before three more rushed into the home and ransacked it. Neighbors say, in the second invasion a couple invited the scammers into their home with no knowledge what would come next.
Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign
Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Acting Like City Workers, Commit a Home Invasions in Winnebago County
Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made several arrests in unrelated incidents over the weekend:. A 22-year-old faces multiple charges after being found just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue with a loaded handgun and more than 94 grams of cannabis. Police were...
Suspect in fatal Loves Park DUI crash fails to appear in court
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man who prosecutors say caused the death of a Machesney Park woman in a DUI crash four years ago failed to appear at his latest court hearing. Facing multiple felonies, including an aggravated DUI that caused a death, Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez was scheduled to appear on Aug. 16 for a bond […]
