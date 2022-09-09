Sterling Fire Dept. to Throw Big Party Saturday to Celebrate 150 Years of Protecting the Community and You’re Invited

Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
To Honor 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Area Firefighters Complete Tower Challenge
In honor of the firefighters who lost their lives on 911, local firefighters completed the 9/11 tower challenge. Sublette Firefighter Jen Stampfler completed the 9/11 tower challenge in full gear. Jen has been with Sublette Fire for 10 years. Members of the Dixon Fire Department, Lt. Wagner and FF Boettcher...
nrgmediadixon.com
Who is Responsible to Make Sure Garbage Bins are not Left in the Streets, Sterling Says You Are
On Garbage pickup day the truck pulls up and picks up the bins, you have left out, empties them into their truck, and drives off. The bin may be left in the roadway a bit. According to the new adjustment to the Sterling City Code, you have 24 hours to make sure those bins are out of the roadway and stored in a safe place.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Health Department Announces Times for Flu Clinics in October
The Lee County Health Department has announced the dates for flu shot clinics around Lee County for upcoming month. The first will be at the Lee County Health Department in Dixon on October 4, from 9:00 am – noon. On October 8 the clinic will move to Grace United Methodist Church in Dixon from 8:00 am to noon.
ourquadcities.com
Car fire in Rock Island
Emergency crews responded to a car on fire in Rock Island overnight. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but the car appears to be a total loss. There are no reports of any injuries at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Food Truck Serves Up Tacos So Good You’ll Cry Happy Tears
You can question my credibility when it comes to music preferences, the sports teams I follow, and even what I'm binge-watching, but you can not question my taste for food. When it comes to food trucks I know what I'm talking about, especially if it involves tacos. I would not...
KWQC
Late night house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night. Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m. The residence at the time of the fire...
nrgmediadixon.com
Gold Star 500 to Make Stops in the Sauk Valley
This year the Gold Star 500 from Sept. 20-24 will include 12 riders and 12 volunteers from Poland including members of the Polish military and members of Polish families who have lost their loved ones in Iraq or Afghanistan. This year the ride will start in Springfield with stops in...
nrgmediadixon.com
The Blues, Brews and Bar-B- Cue on the Dixon Riverfront Saturday was Anything but Blue
Saturday evening there was a nice breeze blowing and on the Dixon Riverfront, the sound of world-class blues music could be heard. It was the return of the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Cue. Throughout the picture perfect day three renowned Blues performers came and entertained the crowd of people who came....
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Mendota PD to Suspected Shed Thief: Turn Yourself in or be Shamed on Social Media
It's not every day that you see a pickup truck towing a shed, but someone's doing just that. And, if it's you, the Mendota police want you to turn yourself in by Tuesday. What's more, they say if you don't do it, they're going to post your image on Facebook.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
KWQC
Rock Island police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown thefts
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a person suspected to be involved in thefts from the downtown area. According to police, the thefts include two purses being stolen from the QC Coffee & Pancake House. Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored...
Long-arm quilting machines open up stitching options
Look at the front of a quilt and you see colorful pieces of fabric arranged to make a pleasing work of art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nrgmediadixon.com
The Fish, and Other Things, Were Biting Saturday Morning for Cops and Bobbers
Saturday morning the weather was perfect for doing a little fishing. It was also a beautiful day for the annual Cops and Bobbers event hosted by the Dixon Police Department. Around 64 young angler came to Page Park Saturday morning. According to Brad Dempsey of the Police Department, the fish...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon To Get Two Much Needed New Power Generators
At the most recent Oregon City Council meeting held last Tuesday night, just one spectator sat in the audience. This was a far cry from last month’s meeting when the council chambers were full to capacity with residents near the Park West neighborhood where a proposed Solar Farm was to be installed. That ordinance was voted down.
Rockford festival shows who has the best tamales in town
ROCKFORD, Il. (WTVO) — A competition to see who has the best tamales in the stateline also raised money for two local non-profits. “Tamale Fest” was held in Rockford Saturday. The main event was the tamale competition that was judged by a panel of local celebrities and chefs. There was more space for food vendors […]
Robbers claiming to be ‘water department’ employees responsible for Rockford home invasions
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a group of men conducting home invasion robberies, claiming to be with the “water department.” According to police, the first crime happened Saturday, September 3rd at 2:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace. The homeowner told police they […]
KWQC
Lagomarcino’s set to close restaurants, confectionery store will remain open
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For Those that love caramel apples and handcrafted chocolates, it’s getting into the most wonderful time of the year. The Lagomarcino family have been an integral part of the tradition in the Quad Cities since 1908. Guest Katie Otten talks about how Lagomarcino’s is ramping up...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Moving Violators Slowed Down
La Salle police served a warrant early Sunday morning. At about 2:30 on 9-11, they arrested 19-year-old Jaden Alvarez of 12th Street in Peru on a failure-to-appear warrant. The original charge was no valid driver's license. They picked up Alvarez in the 200 block of Kilmer Road. Alvarez posted 300 dollars' bond and was cut loose with a new Ottawa court date.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Police Pop Juveniles on Retail Theft, Cannabis, Curfew, Trespassing Charges
La Salle police were called to Beck's on Third Street in the wee hours of Monday morning, not long after midnight. The complaint was retail theft. After looking into it, police arrested three juveniles – a 15-year-old and 16-year-old from La Salle, and a 17-year-old from Oglesby. The 15-year-old has been charged with retail theft and breaking ordinance on curfew and trespassing. The 16-year-old was hit with citations for possession of cannabis and breaking curfew. And the 17-year-old also got a curfew citation.
Comments / 1