MIAMI & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Today, the National Football League, the National Football League Players Association and StatusPRO, Inc., a sports technology and gaming company that uses NFL game data to create authentic extended reality experiences, announced the release of NFL PRO ERA, the first-ever NFL and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation gaming title. Available globally on Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation® VR platforms, NFL PRO ERA will bring fans closer to NFL players’ point of view with a first-person 3D immersive football gaming experience. NFL PRO ERA will feature the NFLPA group license to allow fans to play the current NFL roster in the game. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005313/en/ Want to take the field like an NFL quarterback? Now you can strap on your shoulder pads in NFL PRO ERA, the first-ever officially licensed football game in virtual reality by STATUSPRO (Photo: Business Wire)

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO