Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Who is Responsible to Make Sure Garbage Bins are not Left in the Streets, Sterling Says You Are
On Garbage pickup day the truck pulls up and picks up the bins, you have left out, empties them into their truck, and drives off. The bin may be left in the roadway a bit. According to the new adjustment to the Sterling City Code, you have 24 hours to make sure those bins are out of the roadway and stored in a safe place.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon To Get Two Much Needed New Power Generators
At the most recent Oregon City Council meeting held last Tuesday night, just one spectator sat in the audience. This was a far cry from last month’s meeting when the council chambers were full to capacity with residents near the Park West neighborhood where a proposed Solar Farm was to be installed. That ordinance was voted down.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Says Public Needs Patience About the Gateway Project and Do Not Believe the Rumors
For the past several months, the work at the Gateway Development site on South Galena has been at a standstill. With the work stopped and the ground being covered by high grass and weeds, this caused the rumor birds to start chirping around Dixon. Mayor Li Arellano and others on...
WIFR
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino bumps up its employees wages significantly for half of it’s U.S. workforce, including Rockford. Staff say this $3 raise on all future paychecks couldn’t come at a better time, as inflation surges and a fear of a recession lingers. “At the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockrivercurrent.com
With a demolition contract secured, a fight to save the Lorden building in Rockford enters the 11th hour
ROCKFORD — Architect Gary Anderson looks at the seven-story Lorden building along the Rock River and gets déjà vu. The building at 320 S. Wyman St., which has its roots in Rockford’s knitting industry, has been a part of the city’s skyline for more than a century. But now it seems destined for the wrecking ball.
nrgmediadixon.com
To Honor 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Area Firefighters Complete Tower Challenge
In honor of the firefighters who lost their lives on 911, local firefighters completed the 9/11 tower challenge. Sublette Firefighter Jen Stampfler completed the 9/11 tower challenge in full gear. Jen has been with Sublette Fire for 10 years. Members of the Dixon Fire Department, Lt. Wagner and FF Boettcher...
starvedrock.media
Mendota PD to Suspected Shed Thief: Turn Yourself in or be Shamed on Social Media
It's not every day that you see a pickup truck towing a shed, but someone's doing just that. And, if it's you, the Mendota police want you to turn yourself in by Tuesday. What's more, they say if you don't do it, they're going to post your image on Facebook.
OSHA recommends better protection after death of Illinois firefighter
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — A report released on Monday as a result of Sterling Firefighter Garrett Ramos listed 15 recommendations to better protect firefighters. Ramos died in a single-story house fire in December 2021. He fell through a floor into a basement and was later found unresponsive and out of air by fellow first responders. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robbers claiming to be ‘water department’ employees responsible for Rockford home invasions
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a group of men conducting home invasion robberies, claiming to be with the “water department.” According to police, the first crime happened Saturday, September 3rd at 2:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace. The homeowner told police they […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: I want to take a few seconds and thank the City of Rockford.
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Illinois Food Truck Serves Up Tacos So Good You’ll Cry Happy Tears
You can question my credibility when it comes to music preferences, the sports teams I follow, and even what I'm binge-watching, but you can not question my taste for food. When it comes to food trucks I know what I'm talking about, especially if it involves tacos. I would not...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Health Department Announces Times for Flu Clinics in October
The Lee County Health Department has announced the dates for flu shot clinics around Lee County for upcoming month. The first will be at the Lee County Health Department in Dixon on October 4, from 9:00 am – noon. On October 8 the clinic will move to Grace United Methodist Church in Dixon from 8:00 am to noon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Museums, a pub, and a jeweler among top Rockford attractions
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you ask 100 people to name Rockford’s top attractions, they’d undoubtedly list some obvious things to check out. Rock Cut State Park, the BMO Harris Bank Center, Rockford Park District, City Market, and Stroll on State would certainly be on the list. They all draw thousands of people each year and […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Morrison’s Paint the Town Happening in a Week, Online Registration Encouraged
Morrison’s Paint the Town online registration is an easy way to sign up and pick your squares to paint for the Saturday, September 17, for Paint the Town. This year, Morrison’s one-of-a-kind family visual arts festival will feature 1,750 squares ready for painting by children, families, and artists of all ages. To pre-register to paint please visit www.paintthetownmorrison.com.
The Best Beef Jerky You’ve Probably Never Had Is At This Illinois Fusion Restaurant
This is so, so, so, so much better than any beef jerky you're going to find in a bag. The dish is called Seen Savanh, but I've also seen it called Sin Savanh or Sien Savanh. I'm far too ignorant about the Laotian culture to know if there's a difference between them. If someone is reading this that actually knows what they're talking about, I formally apologize ahead of time for getting any specifics wrong in this post. I just love this dish and want people to know about it.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced in Kendall County drug case
An Aurora man is being sentenced to six years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. A news release from the Office of Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that 21-year-old Jacob Marcucci, of Aurora, agreed to the six year term as part of a negotiated plea deal last week.
nrgmediadixon.com
Whiteside County Health Department Will Begin Offering Bivalent Boosters for Covid
The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) will begin offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and are the only currently approved boosters for individuals 12 and older and may only be administered after completion of a primary COVID-19 vaccine series. The...
Moline Police confirm identification of Steve Asplund's body Monday
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department will hosted a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m where Chief Darren Gault announced that the remains of Steven Asplund had been found and identified. Asplund was reported missing on Jan. 10, 1994 after he went to a friend's...
Rockford’s Japanese Gardens promotes peace
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Anderson Japanese Gardens brought “Gardens for Peace” to Rockford Sunday. It is in partnership with the North American Japanese Gardens Association. Gardens from across the nation participate to bring communities together to promote peace. They are united through peace, community and exploration. Volunteer Tedd Snyder said that it was an […]
WIFR
Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made several arrests in unrelated incidents over the weekend:. A 22-year-old faces multiple charges after being found just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue with a loaded handgun and more than 94 grams of cannabis. Police were...
Comments / 3