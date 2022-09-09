Richard Purdin, Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, Ph.D., and Kristy Watters Visit the Junior Fair BBQ lighting site. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, Ph.D. Associate Dean and Director of Ohio State University Extension visited Adams County on Wednesday, August 31. Wilkins is spending time with Extension staff in all 88 Ohio counties over the next year. It’s called the “Lean In Tour.” She stated, “Lean in, listen, and learn.” She started in June this year and hopes to complete the tour in June 2023.

Wilkins, accompanied by Kristy Watters, Educator, 4-H Youth Development, and Richard Purdin ANR/CD Education, started her tour in Adams County at the Extension office, visiting Office Associate Barbie Rowe and learning about recent operations. The next stop was the 4-H SPIN Club site at Wilson’s Children’s Home. Watters explained that the SPIN Cub is funded through a grant from the Ohio 4-H Foundations and funds from the Adams County 4-H Advisory Committee and Adams County Farm Bureau. Volunteers Linda Louiso and Jude Endicott lead a youth group through a vegetable gardening project utilizing the “How Does Your Garden Grow” curriculum. Purdin and Marsha McCormick, former SNAP Program Assistant, worked with the SPIN Club on planning and maintaining raised garden beds, nutrition, and preparation for the produce. They worked on a similar project with the Adams County Homeless Shelter partnering with GE and the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition.

The next stop was Quiverheart Nature Preserve in Peebles. Volunteers David and Kim Baker are working with the Arc of Appalachia to convert 99 acres into a public preserve by spring 2023. The Bakers have also engaged the SPIN Club with hiking and exploring. They took Wilkins on a short hike trail to the waterfall along the gorge’s rim. Wilkins was able to speak to volunteers of the ARC about plans and educational opportunities using the Quiverheart Nature Preserve.

Pat, Greg, and Todd Raines gave a tour of Raines Farms and Greenhouses. Wilkins discussed the upcoming Farm Bill and asked what they found was most important in the bill for farmers. The Raines family continues to partner with the OSU Extension and most recently hosted the Good Agricultural Practices Training led by Purdin.

Their final stop was the Juniorr. Fair BBQ. Wilkins witnessed the pit lighting and learned about the process that leads to those delicious meals that support the Junior Fair program. Wilkins stated, “Today, we looked at a variety of different things. We looked at some of our programs that are being done.” Of the BBQ, she said, “We are coming here and seeing one of the true traditions when 4-H comes together.”

Watters shared, “It was a beautiful day to tour around Adams County and visit some of OSU extension’s partners. We were thankful for the opportunity to share a portion of the Extension programming happening here at home with Jackie.”