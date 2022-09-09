Read full article on original website
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark your calendars for Festivals of Cedarburg's Wine & Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg's 50th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival is back this weekend!. Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect from some of the hundreds of artists and vendors that will line the street of Cedarburg.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mile hosts NASCAR in August 2023
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 the return of NASCAR to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its stop at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The Milwaukee Mile will also host the ARCA Menards...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year
The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year as a destination for youths, families and pets across Wisconsin to learn, grow and find sanctuary alongside nature and animal healers. Brian Kramp is in Delafield learning about the educational opportunities available to guests at this unique center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boondocks BBQ, Burgers and Brews: Known for their signature dishes
Boondocks BBQ, Burgers and Brews has been around just over three years, but they’re already known for their signature dishes that will make your taste buds cheer and leave everybody satisfied. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc seeing why this is a local favorite.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine thrift store swamped by rain
Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out.
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oconomowoc High School alumni reunite on stage for epic encore
Oconomowoc High School alumni reunited in August for a special, encore performance. Students from decades-worth of graduating classes took part.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition
MILWAUKEEE - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a block off of Brady Street – at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. It happened around 1:40 a.m. One person is in grave condition. According to Milwaukee police, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits
MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fetus found in Milwaukee, mother sought
FOX6 News got an update from the medical examiner Tuesday regarding a fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee. The medical examiner says the fetus "was a non-viable, fully intact, estimated 18 week gestational age." Police are looking to speak with the mother.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan veteran receives free home repairs: 'What a gift'
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A veteran signed up to help her country more than 60 years ago. Tuesday, an organization in Sheboygan County paid her back in a way that hits close to home. "The roof was in very terrible shape," said Bob Wells, president of Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette professors live in university housing, eat in dining halls
MILWAUKEE - Starting this semester, two Marquette University professors are taking on an extra role to students: that of neighbor. As part of a pilot program, Heidi Bostic, dean of both the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education, and Stephen Pluhacek, her husband of 30 years, a theology department affiliated faculty member, moved into university housing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday. When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck. The driver suffered a...
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha flooding, Red Cross opens Brookfield shelter
Flooding forced the evacuation of an eight-unit apartment building in Waukesha, so the Red Cross set up a shelter at Elmbrook Church which sat empty all day. However, Red Cross officials said this is good news.
