Milwaukee, WI

Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy

MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mile hosts NASCAR in August 2023

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 the return of NASCAR to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its stop at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The Milwaukee Mile will also host the ARCA Menards...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year

The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year as a destination for youths, families and pets across Wisconsin to learn, grow and find sanctuary alongside nature and animal healers. Brian Kramp is in Delafield learning about the educational opportunities available to guests at this unique center.
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition

MILWAUKEEE - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a block off of Brady Street – at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. It happened around 1:40 a.m. One person is in grave condition. According to Milwaukee police, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits

MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fetus found in Milwaukee, mother sought

FOX6 News got an update from the medical examiner Tuesday regarding a fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee. The medical examiner says the fetus "was a non-viable, fully intact, estimated 18 week gestational age." Police are looking to speak with the mother.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan veteran receives free home repairs: 'What a gift'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A veteran signed up to help her country more than 60 years ago. Tuesday, an organization in Sheboygan County paid her back in a way that hits close to home. "The roof was in very terrible shape," said Bob Wells, president of Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette professors live in university housing, eat in dining halls

MILWAUKEE - Starting this semester, two Marquette University professors are taking on an extra role to students: that of neighbor. As part of a pilot program, Heidi Bostic, dean of both the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education, and Stephen Pluhacek, her husband of 30 years, a theology department affiliated faculty member, moved into university housing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North

MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday. When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck. The driver suffered a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI

