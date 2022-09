Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County. County season picks: 15-5 (75%) HOME TEAM IN CAPS. COUNTY GAMES. ANDOVER 28, Goddard 14. Andover Central 35, ARK CITY 14. AUGUSTA 26, Mulvane 24.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO