FOX Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK
Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
FOX Sports
Will Seahawks spoil Russell Wilson's Broncos debut and return to Seattle? | What's Wright
On the first Monday Night Football of the season, Nick Wright previews Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos debut and return to Seattle. Watch as he lays out the possibility of Russ's former team spoiling his return.
FOX Sports
If Cowboys aren't putting Dak Prescott on IR, what's his timeline?
There's optimism in the air in Dallas, from the sounds of it. Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his injured right thumb, and he isn't going to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team thinks its franchise quarterback can be back playing within the next four games.
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?
Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills on top, Jets on bottom — and Cowboys fall how far?
The first 16 games are in the books, and we can finally start evaluating this 2022 season. What else is there to do jump to conclusions about who's good and who's bad based off one game?. There's no one way to do power rankings, but for the purpose of this...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Titans-Bills, pick
Is hoping Sunday's NFL game at the Buffalo Bills ignites the Titans' season, just like it did last year. The Titans beat the Bills 34-31 in Week 6 last season. That was at the early part of a six-game win streak that boosted Tennessee to the AFC's best record after 10 weeks.
FOX Sports
Should Geno Smith's showing inspire hope for Seattle?
It was the quote of the night. And just maybe, it will be the quote of the season. "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though." Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith was feeling himself Monday night. And rightfully so. The 31-year-old quarterback, who's currently at his fourth stop in six...
FOX Sports
Can Cowboys bounce back with Dak Prescott out 6-8 weeks? | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys fans are anxious about the team's season early in Week 1. Not only did the Cowboys lose 19-3 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, but Dak Prescott will reportedly need surgery to repair the thumb on his throwing hand. He is likely out for 6-8 weeks and could return in late October or early November. Colin Cowherd reacts to America's Team loss and breaks down their struggles.
FOX Sports
Cowboys need Jimmy Garoppolo or Gardner Minshew to stay afloat in NFL Playoff race | What's Wright
The Dallas Cowboys' season is off to a rough start, with a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs and Dak Prescott's thumb injury. With Dak out for at least 6-8 weeks, should the Cowboys make a move? Hear why Nick Wright believes it is time to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or even Gardner Minshew.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott won't go on IR with sight for return in four games | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Dak Prescott underwent thumb surgery after injuring it (throwing hand) in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Dak bumped his thumb twice into Bucs LB Shaq Barrett. While he was initially expected to be out for 6-8 weeks, owner Jerry Jones said that Dak will not be placed on the Injury Reserved list and could play within four games. Nick Wright reacts to Jones' comments.
FOX Sports
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs showed there is no way to guard them | What's Wright
In his first game without Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Are the Chiefs back? Nick Wright says no, 'they never left.' Watch as Nick analyzes how there is no way to guard Mahomes and company.
FOX Sports
Was Broncos decision to kick 64-yard FG the right call? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle to face his old team, but his homecoming was spoiled by an interesting fourth quarter decision. Russ faced a fourth down situation with five yards to go but Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to bring on kicker Brandon McManus to break his career-high 62-yard field goal make. He missed the 64-yard attempt and the Seahawks held on to win. Colin Cowherd reacts to Hackett's decision.
FOX Sports
With Dak Prescott hurt, where do Cowboys turn now?
The Dallas Cowboys are officially last in the NFC East. And to add insult to injury — or, just to add injury — the squad will be without its starting quarterback for the next 6-8 weeks. It's a painstaking reality for the team's front office, which now turns...
FOX Sports
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'We definitely should have gone for it'
The Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a $245 million extension just two weeks ago. Following his Denver debut, fans can't help but feel the star quarterback's first game check was wasted in Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rather than entrust the perennial Pro Bowler to convert a...
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
FOX Sports
T.J. Watt suffers torn pectoral, will return this season
The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have dodged the worst case scenario with their superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt during their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a pectoral injury, and reports confirm that Watt did indeed tear the muscle.
FOX Sports
With Dak Prescott out, should Cowboys acquire another QB? | UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his right thumb yesterday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Mike McCarthy told reporters yesterday that he anticipates his team making roster changes that could involve the QB position as soon as today. Skip Bayless evaluates whether Jerry Jones should go acquire another QB to start rather than Cooper Rush.
FOX Sports
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledges fourth down decision | THE HERD
Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted that the team 'definitely should have gone for it' on fourth and five. The Broncos attempted and missed a 64-yard FG against the Seattle Seahawks instead of handing the ball to Russell Wilson. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 17-16. Colin Cowherd applauds Hackett for admitting his mistake and breaks down the decision.
