Jasper, Tenn. – Among the issues and recognitions presented at the September Marion County School Board meeting, the board completed its statutory officer election process. The board was also presented with some of the student success stories from the district. The board chairman asked for clarification on the process of vetting non-faculty volunteer coaches. Director of Schools Mark Griffith presented an update on capital projects, including spending more time on what the timeline for a groundbreaking for the new JMS building might look like.

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO