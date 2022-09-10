ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beaver 41, Providence Hall 0

Bingham 28, American Fork 10

Bonneville 24, Viewmont 21

Bountiful 14, Woods Cross 7

Box Elder 25, Northridge 13

Brighton 28, Olympus 17

Cedar City 38, Hurricane 0

Cedar Valley 49, Tooele 13

Copper Hills 42, Jordan 0

Crimson Cliffs 27, Snow Canyon 25

Cyprus 26, Taylorsville 19

Davis 28, Alta 16

Desert Hills 44, North Sanpete 0

Dixie 51, Pine View 13

Emery 42, Carbon 20

Enterprise 16, Duchesne 0

Farmington 42, Clearfield 13

Fremont 20, Layton 6

Granger 21, Hunter 0

Grantsville 69, American Leadership 7

Green Canyon 43, Bear River 14

Gunnison Valley 35, Grand County 0

Herriman 39, Kearns 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 63, East 13

Ignacio, Colo. 42, Whitehorse 14

Kanab 30, North Summit 13

Layton Christian Academy 34, Juan Diego Catholic 7

Lehi 25, Corner Canyon 24

Logan 20, Sky View 16

Lone Peak 13, Highland Prep, Ariz. 0

Milford 48, Delta 6

Monticello 35, Altamont 8

Morgan 42, Manti 0

Mountain View, Wyo. 12, Rich County 10

North Sevier 29, Judge Memorial 0

Park City 53, Murray 0

Parowan 35, Water Canyon 0

Pleasant Grove 24, Riverton 21

Prosper, Texas 19, Rockwell Charter 11

Provo 47, Maple Mountain 10

Richfield 53, South Sevier 12

Ridgeline 25, Mountain Crest 6

San Juan Blanding 35, Canyon View 28

Shiprock, N.M. 60, Monument Valley 8

Skyline 41, Highland 24

Skyridge 20, Timpview 13

South Summit 28, Ogden 0

Springville 35, Spanish Fork 21

Stansbury 56, Hillcrest 7

Summit Academy 40, Millard 34

Syracuse 42, Weber 17

Uintah 35, Mountain View 21

Wasatch 63, Salem Hills 26

West 49, Roy 19

Westlake 43, Mountain Ridge 42, 2OT

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

#High School Football
