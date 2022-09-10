Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beaver 41, Providence Hall 0
Bingham 28, American Fork 10
Bonneville 24, Viewmont 21
Bountiful 14, Woods Cross 7
Box Elder 25, Northridge 13
Brighton 28, Olympus 17
Cedar City 38, Hurricane 0
Cedar Valley 49, Tooele 13
Copper Hills 42, Jordan 0
Crimson Cliffs 27, Snow Canyon 25
Cyprus 26, Taylorsville 19
Davis 28, Alta 16
Desert Hills 44, North Sanpete 0
Dixie 51, Pine View 13
Emery 42, Carbon 20
Enterprise 16, Duchesne 0
Farmington 42, Clearfield 13
Fremont 20, Layton 6
Granger 21, Hunter 0
Grantsville 69, American Leadership 7
Green Canyon 43, Bear River 14
Gunnison Valley 35, Grand County 0
Herriman 39, Kearns 6
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 63, East 13
Ignacio, Colo. 42, Whitehorse 14
Kanab 30, North Summit 13
Layton Christian Academy 34, Juan Diego Catholic 7
Lehi 25, Corner Canyon 24
Logan 20, Sky View 16
Lone Peak 13, Highland Prep, Ariz. 0
Milford 48, Delta 6
Monticello 35, Altamont 8
Morgan 42, Manti 0
Mountain View, Wyo. 12, Rich County 10
North Sevier 29, Judge Memorial 0
Park City 53, Murray 0
Parowan 35, Water Canyon 0
Pleasant Grove 24, Riverton 21
Prosper, Texas 19, Rockwell Charter 11
Provo 47, Maple Mountain 10
Richfield 53, South Sevier 12
Ridgeline 25, Mountain Crest 6
San Juan Blanding 35, Canyon View 28
Shiprock, N.M. 60, Monument Valley 8
Skyline 41, Highland 24
Skyridge 20, Timpview 13
South Summit 28, Ogden 0
Springville 35, Spanish Fork 21
Stansbury 56, Hillcrest 7
Summit Academy 40, Millard 34
Syracuse 42, Weber 17
Uintah 35, Mountain View 21
Wasatch 63, Salem Hills 26
West 49, Roy 19
Westlake 43, Mountain Ridge 42, 2OT
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
