Missouri State

khqa.com

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, calls Guard to help with arriving migrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 Illinois National Guard members to help coordinate emergency shelter, transportation, food, health screenings, medical care, and other services for migrants who have been arriving in recent weeks. More than 500 asylum...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

$82 million coming for road improvements in six northeast Missouri counties

MISSOURI (KHQA) — Over the next five years, residents in northeast Missouri will be seeing plenty of road construction signs and traffic cones. Eighty-two million dollars will be allocated to 34 different projects in six different counties. Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Derek Weber said the funding...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Tax rebate begins for Illinoisans

CHICAGO (WICS) — Tax rebates are hitting bank accounts starting on Monday. An estimated six million will see some extra income. The rebate payments, which will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total, will be sent automatically to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Impacts already being felt in Iowa as possible railway strike looms

DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Friday deadline looms in a potential freight worker strike, but the impacts of a strike threat are already being felt nationwide. Members of two unions continue pushing against railway attendance policies they say have been used to punish workers for taking time off for legitimate medical reasons or bereavement.
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

MoDOT starts US 61 Expressway environmental re-evaluation study

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Missouri Department of Transportation has kicked off the US 61 Expressway Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Re-evaluation study. “While this is a different study than the one completed in 1996, we will still be using some of the same data, so we are not starting completely over,” said Paula Gough, MoDOT Northeast District Engineer. “Development and land use patterns have changed, and new technology has been introduced, so we need to re-evaluate the four options presented at that time."
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Iowa surpasses Harvard, Princeton as No. 2 for writing

The University of Iowa is tied with Yale as the No. 2 university in the country for writing, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Iowa is the only public university in the top 10, behind No. 1 Brown University, and is ahead of universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Duke, and Princeton.
IOWA STATE

