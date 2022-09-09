ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, TN

RAM’s free 2-day clinic set for this weekend

SPARTA – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Sept. 17-18. RAM will be set up at White County High School, located at 267 Allen Dr., Sparta, for two days only.
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, CRMC announce agreement for pediatric and newborn services

COOKEVILLE – Leaders of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Vanderbilt Department of Pediatrics today announced an agreement with Cookeville Regional Medical Center to provide pediatric physician services. Vanderbilt’s board-certified pediatricians will provide coverage and support at Cookeville Regional for pediatric inpatient and newborn nursery...
Household hazardous waste mobile collection in Warren County Sept. 17

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Warren County on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A...
Alvin C. York State Park wins Excellence in Innovation Award

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park in Pall Mall with the Excellence in Innovation Award among the 56 Tennessee State Parks. The award is part of the annual Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. “We are always...
10th Street Phase II Next Large Project On Cookeville’s List

Cookeville’s next big project on the docket: 10th Street Phase II. That’s according to City Manager James Mills. He said now that city is just about 100 percent finished with phase I, it’s time to turn sights toward the step on the project. “The projected costs on...
Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs

On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Early Morning Crash in Morgan County Sends Two to the Hospital Backs Up Traffic

Shortly after 7:20am this morning, a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by 48-year-old Samantha Farmer of Oliver Springs, was traveling east on Highway 62 in Morgan County, between Coalfield and Oliver Springs, when her car left the roadway and struck a guard rail, then went into the westbound lane of traffic striking a 2010 Honda Fit driven by Aimee Dixon, 57, of Oak Ridge head on. This caused Dixon to run off the roadway and down and embankment. Then Kaitlyn McCarter, 30, driving a 2002 Toyota Camry struck Farmer’s vehicle before coming to an uncontrolled stop on the roadway. Farmer was transported to the University of Tennessee Hospital via ambulance since none of the medical helicopters could fly this morning. Dixon was also transported to a local hospital with injuries. There’s no word on the extent of either woman’s injuries. McCarter escaped with no injuries. According to the preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, no charges are pending currently.
Poet Laureate to speak at Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE – Center Stage presents Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laureate of the U.S., for a public author reading in the Backdoor Playhouse on the campus of Tennessee Tech University, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Limón was named as the 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poet,...
Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
4 Trail Riders Rescued After Getting Lost Near Monterey Sunday

The Putnam County Rescue Squad recovered four trail riders Sunday evening that lost their way near Bell Ridge Campground in Monterey. EMA Planning and Operations Chief Brandon Smith said the 911 center received a call around 4:00 p.m. from the group. Smith said their vehicle got stuck on a side trail causing the response.
Man found deceased in fire

A man was discovered deceased inside a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon in the Elmwood community. Firemen with the Forks River, Central District and Rome/Rock City fire departments were dispatched to the blaze at 2:07 p.m. A 911 caller reported the fire and that an individual could be inside the...
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee

The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
