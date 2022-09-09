Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
RAM’s free 2-day clinic set for this weekend
SPARTA – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Sept. 17-18. RAM will be set up at White County High School, located at 267 Allen Dr., Sparta, for two days only.
ucbjournal.com
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, CRMC announce agreement for pediatric and newborn services
COOKEVILLE – Leaders of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Vanderbilt Department of Pediatrics today announced an agreement with Cookeville Regional Medical Center to provide pediatric physician services. Vanderbilt’s board-certified pediatricians will provide coverage and support at Cookeville Regional for pediatric inpatient and newborn nursery...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
ucbjournal.com
Household hazardous waste mobile collection in Warren County Sept. 17
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Warren County on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A...
ucbjournal.com
Alvin C. York State Park wins Excellence in Innovation Award
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park in Pall Mall with the Excellence in Innovation Award among the 56 Tennessee State Parks. The award is part of the annual Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. “We are always...
newstalk941.com
10th Street Phase II Next Large Project On Cookeville’s List
Cookeville’s next big project on the docket: 10th Street Phase II. That’s according to City Manager James Mills. He said now that city is just about 100 percent finished with phase I, it’s time to turn sights toward the step on the project. “The projected costs on...
WTVCFOX
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
smithcountyinsider.com
Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs
On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
bbbtv12.com
Early Morning Crash in Morgan County Sends Two to the Hospital Backs Up Traffic
Shortly after 7:20am this morning, a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by 48-year-old Samantha Farmer of Oliver Springs, was traveling east on Highway 62 in Morgan County, between Coalfield and Oliver Springs, when her car left the roadway and struck a guard rail, then went into the westbound lane of traffic striking a 2010 Honda Fit driven by Aimee Dixon, 57, of Oak Ridge head on. This caused Dixon to run off the roadway and down and embankment. Then Kaitlyn McCarter, 30, driving a 2002 Toyota Camry struck Farmer’s vehicle before coming to an uncontrolled stop on the roadway. Farmer was transported to the University of Tennessee Hospital via ambulance since none of the medical helicopters could fly this morning. Dixon was also transported to a local hospital with injuries. There’s no word on the extent of either woman’s injuries. McCarter escaped with no injuries. According to the preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, no charges are pending currently.
ucbjournal.com
Poet Laureate to speak at Tennessee Tech
COOKEVILLE – Center Stage presents Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laureate of the U.S., for a public author reading in the Backdoor Playhouse on the campus of Tennessee Tech University, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Limón was named as the 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poet,...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tuesday morning hydrogen peroxide spill on I-24 in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - UPDATE: An accident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Rutherford County took several hours to clear. The incident was reported on I-24 West near exit 78 and involved a tractor trailer truck that caught fire, while leaking gallons of hydrogen peroxide. The accident led to the...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Serious Auto Accident on I-24 in Murfreesboro Area this past Sunday
Around 5 o’clock on Sunday evening (09/11/22), there was a serious auto accident on I-24, two miles from the Joe B. Jackson interchange. As a result of the wreck, a 23-year-old woman had to be flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to a hospital in Nashville. Desiree McDaniel of Murfreesboro was...
WSMV
Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
newstalk941.com
4 Trail Riders Rescued After Getting Lost Near Monterey Sunday
The Putnam County Rescue Squad recovered four trail riders Sunday evening that lost their way near Bell Ridge Campground in Monterey. EMA Planning and Operations Chief Brandon Smith said the 911 center received a call around 4:00 p.m. from the group. Smith said their vehicle got stuck on a side trail causing the response.
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
carthagecourier.com
Man found deceased in fire
A man was discovered deceased inside a burning mobile home Thursday afternoon in the Elmwood community. Firemen with the Forks River, Central District and Rome/Rock City fire departments were dispatched to the blaze at 2:07 p.m. A 911 caller reported the fire and that an individual could be inside the...
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee
The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
