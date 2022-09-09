Shortly after 7:20am this morning, a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by 48-year-old Samantha Farmer of Oliver Springs, was traveling east on Highway 62 in Morgan County, between Coalfield and Oliver Springs, when her car left the roadway and struck a guard rail, then went into the westbound lane of traffic striking a 2010 Honda Fit driven by Aimee Dixon, 57, of Oak Ridge head on. This caused Dixon to run off the roadway and down and embankment. Then Kaitlyn McCarter, 30, driving a 2002 Toyota Camry struck Farmer’s vehicle before coming to an uncontrolled stop on the roadway. Farmer was transported to the University of Tennessee Hospital via ambulance since none of the medical helicopters could fly this morning. Dixon was also transported to a local hospital with injuries. There’s no word on the extent of either woman’s injuries. McCarter escaped with no injuries. According to the preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, no charges are pending currently.

MORGAN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO