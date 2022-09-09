ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Hutch Post

Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Drought impacting water wells in Wichita

Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift

MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Council approves economic incentives for 2 companies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council approved economic incentives for two Wichita companies during Tuesday’s meeting. By a vote of 7-0, the council agreed to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds in an amount not to exceed $36,508,931 for Innes Block, LLC – known as the Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Football accusations come up at school board meeting

Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KDOT to hold a meeting on East Kellogg expansion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is holding an open house-style meeting about improvements to East Kellogg. The meeting will be held today, Sept. 13, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School gym, 616 E. Douglas in Andover. KDOT proposes to improve U.S. 54/East Kellogg in two phases from […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Textron gives hourly workers a 4% pay hike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation announced that it bumped hourly aviation pay in Wichita by 4% and that the starting wage for hourly aviation workers is now $20 an hour. The pay raise is for all hourly employees in Direct Aircraft Manufacturing and Service roles in Wichita. The company says it is currently filling […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas

Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]

