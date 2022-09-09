Read full article on original website
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Wichita’s neighborhood associations are shrinking. What does that mean for civic life?
Nothing breaks the early morning quiet quite like a garbage truck. And at 7 o’clock one muggy Saturday morning, at least two of them lined a gravel parking lot at 9th and Murdock. Sheree Jones was doing her best to be heard over the beeping and grating. “I got...
Drought impacting water wells in Wichita
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
Seven years after buying Sheplers, Boot Barn to open a second Wichita store
Wichitans apparently are fans of western wear. Boot Barn is opening a second store in the city.
'It's outside the school': Local students discuss solutions to recent Wichita school incidents
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- More than a dozen students answered questions and presented feedback to some Northeast Wichita community members Sunday in response to a recent string of incidents in Wichita Public Schools. The school district has reported five incidents involving guns and students since the beginning of the school year,...
Thrive Restaurant Group takes on healthy food franchise with 44 restaurants planned
Thrive Restaurant Group has been looking into a healthy fast casual concept for years, and now it has one with a new franchise and a planned 44 restaurants.
Soon, Wichita will have a place to get Southern fare at dinner time. Test runs start now.
The first Southern dinner pop-up dinner happens Saturday.
McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift
MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
Veteran from Hays goes back in time
Gerhart "Gary" Albrecht was an engine chief who also flew missions over Korea and later over Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam.
Council approves economic incentives for 2 companies
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council approved economic incentives for two Wichita companies during Tuesday’s meeting. By a vote of 7-0, the council agreed to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds in an amount not to exceed $36,508,931 for Innes Block, LLC – known as the Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic […]
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
Football accusations come up at school board meeting
Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
KDOT to hold a meeting on East Kellogg expansion
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is holding an open house-style meeting about improvements to East Kellogg. The meeting will be held today, Sept. 13, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School gym, 616 E. Douglas in Andover. KDOT proposes to improve U.S. 54/East Kellogg in two phases from […]
Textron gives hourly workers a 4% pay hike
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation announced that it bumped hourly aviation pay in Wichita by 4% and that the starting wage for hourly aviation workers is now $20 an hour. The pay raise is for all hourly employees in Direct Aircraft Manufacturing and Service roles in Wichita. The company says it is currently filling […]
Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas
Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
Sedgwick County commissioners criticize Cruse’s corruption claims; she doubles down
Lacey Cruse said she sticks by her Facebook post that accused the county of corruption for its discussions on a possible downtown land sale with developers.
Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
