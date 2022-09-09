Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Mount Pleasant Starbucks votes to unionize, joins other MI stores
The Starbucks shop in Mount Pleasant is now unionized. Employees there just joined ten other stores in Michigan to vote for a union.
WNEM
Proposed development in Grand Blanc gets $4.95M funding boost
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – A proposed development in Grand Blanc has received millions of dollars in funding. Erik Perkins is the lead investor and manager of the Garden Building in Grand Blanc. Perkins said the $4,950,000 grant came from the Michigan Economic Development Council. “Having this award come...
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
WILX-TV
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network. Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen. Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but...
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
Williamston corn maze opens Friday for its last season due to Consumers project
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a bittersweet time for a man who owns a corn maze in Williamston.It’s been a staple in the community for the past 20 years, but this year will be it’s last. The farmer says a Consumers Energy pipeline project gave him no choice but to close it down. “Here at […]
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
abc12.com
Name change surprises Fenton Township lakeside community
FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Fenton Township's many lakes now sports a new name. As of Friday, Squaw Lake is called Aanikegamaa Lake. It's part of a renaming effort by a branch of the U.S. Geological Survey to remove an offensive word from the map. All of the locations contained the word "squaw" in their names -- a slur for Native American women.
abc12.com
Residents react to Bay City’s Liberty Bridge opening delays
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City has been undergoing maintenance since last December. The bridge has been completely closed off to traffic since February amid numerous delays caused by supply chain issues. The current projected opening for the south lanes is this fall and full...
thelivingstonpost.com
Spaghetti dinner set to raise funds for Cassandra Schmidt’s family
A spaghetti dinner is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 141, 3265 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell, to raise funds for the family of Cassandra Schmidt. Schmidt, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 42, was a paramedic with the Livingston County EMS for 10 years before completing her degree and becoming a charge nurse at Trinity St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.
YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region announces 2022 Women of Achievement awards recipients
BAY CITY, MI-- YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region will be honoring six women leaders from across the area during their Women of Achievement Awards luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The awards honor women from the Great Lakes Bay Region who have demonstrated volunteer or professional activities and have made outstanding contributions in the categories of business and entrepreneurship, civic and nonprofit, arts and education, healthcare, social justice, advocacy and lifetime achievement.
Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Zoo Senior Day: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County residents 62+ get in for free Wednesday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's Senior Day returns Wednesday, Sept. 14. People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.
TeenQuest afterschool job training program begins today; registration open until Wednesday
FLINT, MI -- The first session of an afterschool program that prepares students for the 21st-century workplace is starting back up today for the 2022-23 academic year. TeenQuest, a program within the Flint & Genesee Group, is a pre-employment and leadership training program for high school students in Genesee County.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
UBaked dramatically increases workforce at Burton cannabis facility
BURTON, MI - UBaked, a cannabis cultivation in Burton, recently added nearly 6,000 square feet of new canopy space at its indoor facility. The business is looking to add a second shift and increase its workforce by 20% ahead of their upcoming fall product launch - a line of three flavored cheese puffs and microwave popcorn.
WKHM
Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge
A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
