Frankenmuth, MI

WNEM

Proposed development in Grand Blanc gets $4.95M funding boost

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – A proposed development in Grand Blanc has received millions of dollars in funding. Erik Perkins is the lead investor and manager of the Garden Building in Grand Blanc. Perkins said the $4,950,000 grant came from the Michigan Economic Development Council. “Having this award come...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?

Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Frankenmuth, MI
WILX-TV

Owosso baker to appear on Food Network

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network. Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen. Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but...
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
SANFORD, MI
abc12.com

Name change surprises Fenton Township lakeside community

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Fenton Township's many lakes now sports a new name. As of Friday, Squaw Lake is called Aanikegamaa Lake. It's part of a renaming effort by a branch of the U.S. Geological Survey to remove an offensive word from the map. All of the locations contained the word "squaw" in their names -- a slur for Native American women.
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Residents react to Bay City’s Liberty Bridge opening delays

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City has been undergoing maintenance since last December. The bridge has been completely closed off to traffic since February amid numerous delays caused by supply chain issues. The current projected opening for the south lanes is this fall and full...
BAY CITY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Spaghetti dinner set to raise funds for Cassandra Schmidt’s family

A spaghetti dinner is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 141, 3265 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell, to raise funds for the family of Cassandra Schmidt. Schmidt, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 42, was a paramedic with the Livingston County EMS for 10 years before completing her degree and becoming a charge nurse at Trinity St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.
HOWELL, MI
The Saginaw News

YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region announces 2022 Women of Achievement awards recipients

BAY CITY, MI-- YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region will be honoring six women leaders from across the area during their Women of Achievement Awards luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The awards honor women from the Great Lakes Bay Region who have demonstrated volunteer or professional activities and have made outstanding contributions in the categories of business and entrepreneurship, civic and nonprofit, arts and education, healthcare, social justice, advocacy and lifetime achievement.
BAY CITY, MI
NewsBreak
Cars
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
MLive

UBaked dramatically increases workforce at Burton cannabis facility

BURTON, MI - UBaked, a cannabis cultivation in Burton, recently added nearly 6,000 square feet of new canopy space at its indoor facility. The business is looking to add a second shift and increase its workforce by 20% ahead of their upcoming fall product launch - a line of three flavored cheese puffs and microwave popcorn.
BURTON, MI
WKHM

Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge

A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI

