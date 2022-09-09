ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Volunteers#Equusearch#Khou
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

2-Year-Old Kills Snake by Biting Back After It Bit Her Lip

A 2-year-old bit a snake to death in Turkey last week after she was struck first. Newsweek reports the toddler was in her backyard on Aug. 10 when neighbors heard her screaming. They found the child with a 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth. After a bite mark was found on the girl’s lip, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children

A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy