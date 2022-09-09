Read full article on original website
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
International Business Times
Toddler Wanders Away From Home After Crawling Out Of Bed, Found Dead Hours Later
An hours-long search for a missing toddler boy, who crawled out of bed and wandered away from home at night, came to a tragic end after his body was found around half a mile away from his home in Okemah, Oklahoma. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported missing Monday after his...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Tragic details emerge of deadly kangaroo attack as it's revealed the victim was an alpaca farmer who raised the marsupial as a pet
An elderly man who was savagely killed by his pet kangaroo in the first deadly attack in 86 years, was a respected and loving alpaca farmer. Peter Eades, 77, was found by a relative at his property in Redmond, near Albany in Western Australia's Great Southern region, suffering serious injuries at about 5pm on Sunday.
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
Parents demand answers after their six-year-old boy collapsed and died after waiting nearly 12 hours for a medical evacuation
A six-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest and died after waiting 12 hours for a medical plane to evacuate him from a regional hospital. Austin Facer was giggling and watching Spongebob Squarepants at Broken Hill Hospital, waiting for a transfer to a facility in Sydney, Adelaide or Melbourne on October 22, 2019.
PICTURED: Mother, 28, and her eight-year-old son who were found dead in a car submerged in pond near RAF base
A mother and her eight-year-old son, who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond near an RAF base, were pictured for the first time today. Vivien Radocz, 28, and young Milan Radocz, both of Stamford, Lincolnshire, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus in the water to the rear of RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later
A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
Cops arrest 100-year-old woman on her birthday to cross it off her bucket list - after she lived on the straight and narrow her entire life
An woman who turned 100-years-old received her ultimate birthday wish: to be arrested by police. Victorian woman Jean Bicketon has lived on the straight and narrow her entire life and has never had a run-in with the law. She has constantly been caring for the sick after spending decades working...
Complex
2-Year-Old Kills Snake by Biting Back After It Bit Her Lip
A 2-year-old bit a snake to death in Turkey last week after she was struck first. Newsweek reports the toddler was in her backyard on Aug. 10 when neighbors heard her screaming. They found the child with a 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth. After a bite mark was found on the girl’s lip, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.
Man Discovers Human Remains in 170-Year-Old Abandoned Crypt: 'Horror'
"Crazy to think those bones were someone who laughed, cried and loved. Now they are just abandoned," said one commenter on the viral video.
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs
It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children
A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
