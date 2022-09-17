In the 2020-21 NBA season, Tom Thibodeau led the New York Knicks to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. In the 2021-22 season, though, the Knicks couldn’t replicate that magic, finishing 37-45 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Year 3 of the “Tibs” Era, the team’s roster looks largely the same as last season, with the addition of Jalen Brunson on a massive free-agent deal. This means a Knicks trade is likely the best way to shake things up. With Knicks training camp starting the last week of September, here are the reasons why Cam Reddish and Julius Randle are the two biggest potential Knicks trade candidates for Knicks entering the 2022-23 NBA season.

