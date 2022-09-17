Read full article on original website
Twitter destroys Robert Sarver after sale bombshell
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million last week for racial comments and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Amid non-stop backlash for his actions, Sarver decided to put both the Suns and Mercury up for sale on Wednesday. He actually released a statement on his decision and cited cancel culture as one of the reasons he’s selling the franchise:
NBA Twitter is going bonkers over bald LeBron James
LeBron James has officially done it. After years and years of jokes about his receding hairline, the Los Angeles Lakers star has finally accepted his fate as a balding man, like the millions of 40-ish males out there. Check out King James looking ecstatic showing off his clean shaven head: LeBron finally gave up on […] The post NBA Twitter is going bonkers over bald LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics
If the Boston Celtics decide to look for a Robert Williams III replacement while the big man recovers from surgery, they could consider LaMarcus Aldridge for the role. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics showed a “little interest” in Aldridge this summer. Now with Williams set to undergo surgery and be sidelined for […] The post Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 potential trade candidates for Knicks entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
In the 2020-21 NBA season, Tom Thibodeau led the New York Knicks to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. In the 2021-22 season, though, the Knicks couldn’t replicate that magic, finishing 37-45 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Year 3 of the “Tibs” Era, the team’s roster looks largely the same as last season, with the addition of Jalen Brunson on a massive free-agent deal. This means a Knicks trade is likely the best way to shake things up. With Knicks training camp starting the last week of September, here are the reasons why Cam Reddish and Julius Randle are the two biggest potential Knicks trade candidates for Knicks entering the 2022-23 NBA season.
'This can be used as receipts later': Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening take on how Lakers really feel about roster
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping for a rebound season following their dreadful 2021-22 campaign. However, there is not much optimism surrounding the team. NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared his brutally honest thoughts on the Lakers ahead of the new campaign. “This can be used as receipts later. You can use this against me, I […] The post ‘This can be used as receipts later’: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening take on how Lakers really feel about roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'An apology is not enough': Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has long been criticized for his health issues. Multiple injuries have held this man back, particularly over the past few years. At this point, it isn’t surprising that AD has been tagged with the “injury-prone” label. ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne has come to Davis’ defense, though. She acknowledged […] The post Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 potential bigs who could fill in for Celtics' Robert Williams III
The 2022-23 NBA season is approaching fast, but new injury woes have popped up for the Boston Celtics. Earlier in the summer, Danilo Gallinari went down with a devastating ACL injury and yesterday it was announced that Robert Williams III is scheduled to have another knee procedure. With this concerning news coming to light, Boston […] The post 4 potential bigs who could fill in for Celtics’ Robert Williams III appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'I'm a part of Philly still': Nets star Ben Simmons' recent revelation will piss off Sixers fans
One of the most captivating storylines that plagued the NBA last season was that of Ben Simmons and his high-profile exit from the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons pretty much went on strike and refused to play as he forced his way out of the team. He eventually got his wish as the Sixers sent him to […] The post ‘I’m a part of Philly still’: Nets star Ben Simmons’ recent revelation will piss off Sixers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers to honor the legendary George Mikan with jersey retirement
For seven seasons, George Mikan redefined the game of basketball as a center, etching his name in the record books as a four-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion with the then-Minneapolis and current Los Angeles Lakers franchise. Now, the Lakers are set to honor the legendary center with the ultimate...
BREAKING: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball needs another surgery to fix nagging knee injury
Things have gotten from bad to worse for Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls this offseason. The team has just announced that the 24-year-old is set to undergo another surgery to address the problematic knee injury that kept him out for the most part of the 2021-22 season. According to the Bulls’ official report, Ball […] The post BREAKING: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball needs another surgery to fix nagging knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Adam Silver's major 'behind-the-scenes' role in Robert Sarver selling Suns, revealed
Robert Sarver made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that the 60-year-old millionaire now intends to sell his stake in the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. As it turns out, however, Sarver’s recent decision may not have been as noble as some of us might have been led to believe. ESPN’s NBA […] The post RUMOR: Adam Silver’s major ‘behind-the-scenes’ role in Robert Sarver selling Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caron Butler drops epic tale about 'blacking out' with Kobe Bryant
Throughout his playing career, Kobe Bryant never failed to amaze fans of the game of basketball. His relentless work ethic helped him mold himself into one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, and that work ethic ended up catching Caron Butler off guard when he decided to work out with Bryant.
Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James' arrival
Jordan Clarkson used to be part of a young Los Angeles Lakers core together with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, and D’Angelo Russell, but their names have all vanished from the Lakers’ roster. For Clarkson, though, it all worked out fine for all of them, even if that meant […] The post Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James’ arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bucks player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The center position appears to be the most seasoned for the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the 2022-23 season. They have Brook Lopez along with veteran Serge Ibaka, youngster Sandro Mamukelashvili, and even Bobby Portis can spot minutes at the 5. Many expect the Bucks to open the season with the...
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver putting Suns, Mercury up for sale
Robert Sarver is on his way out of the NBA. The owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Pheonix Mercury is putting the franchises up for sale. Many across the basketball world, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, are thrilled that Sarver will no longer be a part of the league. James joined the […] The post LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver putting Suns, Mercury up for sale appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce speak their truth on Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert trade
The Minnesota Timberwolves got a lot better this offseason, pulling off a blockbuster trade for one of the premier big men in the Association, Rudy Gobert. This week, Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett and his former Boston Celtics teammate Paul Pierce sat down and discussed how good Minnesota could be in 2022-23. In The Truth’s eyes, […] The post Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce speak their truth on Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and team general manager Rob Pelinka were originally set to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. For some reason, however, the pre-scheduled press conference was abruptly canceled just before it started. Apparently, there was no reason given as to why the event was […] The post Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit with brutal knee injury update ahead of training camp
The hits just keep on coming for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Prized rookie Chet Holmgren is already out for the season with a foot injury, and now star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to miss the start of training camp with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The Thunder announced the news Wednesday. It’s unclear […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit with brutal knee injury update ahead of training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
