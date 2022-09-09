ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Why Does My Cat Put His But In My Face? 8 Reasons Why!

Do you ever wonder why your cat does the things he does? Why does he insist on sleeping in your bed, or why does he always want to be around you?. Well, we’re here to help explain some of the most common cat behaviors. In this blog post, we...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Thinks She's a Dog Is Absolutely Impossible to Resist

For those of you working from home, you're probably familiar with the struggle of being online while there's a pet in the house. You have to mute yourself during meetings when your dog starts barking at something outside or when the squeaky toy starts going off. Plus, they never seem to leave you alone because all they want to do is play. Don't they know 9-5 is still work hours?! They might, but they don't care!
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears

While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
PETS
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
pethelpful.com

Kitten Learns How to Clean Herself by Watching Grown Cat's Example and Our Hearts Can't Take It

Aren't you amazed at how much kids can pick up on what they see? They're incredibly smart and sometimes don't get enough credit. They can easily learn how to do certain tasks or how to talk to someone by just picking up our mannerisms. The cool thing is that animals are the same way. They learn from watching their parents or older siblings just like a kid does. And it's an amazing sight to see when they pick up on a new skill.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best

No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
