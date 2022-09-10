Friday's Scores

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t beat Nick Saban last week. That didn’t stop him from borrowing some wisdom from the old master. “To quote my old boss, ’We gotta be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are,” Sarkisian said. That may be easier said than done for a Texas (1-1) program being lauded nationally for a tough loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, but is now facing a rising UTSA (1-1) team out for the biggest win in program history. Last season’s C-USA champions are led by head coach Jeff Traylor, a former Texas assistant. Texas was unranked and disrespected after last season’s 5-7 finish. Yet the Longhorns (1-1) quickly jumped to No. 21 after last week’s 20-19 loss to Alabama. Sticking close to ’Bama as three-touchdown underdogs created a lot of buzz that once-powerful Texas may indeed be on the rise again.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO