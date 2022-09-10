ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamogordo 38, Capital 14

Artesia 57, Deming 7

Atrisco Heritage 53, Manzano 0

Bloomfield 17, Albuquerque Academy 14

Centennial 49, Mayfield 13

Dora 52, Carrizozo 0

Durango, Colo. 55, Aztec 0

EP Bel Air, Texas 53, Chaparral 0

Espanola Valley 28, West Las Vegas 14

Estancia 48, Escalante 18

Eunice 55, Hot Springs 13

Gadsden 21, Clint, Texas 12

Gateway Christian 56, Grady 0

Goddard 49, Miyamura 27

Hatch Valley 37, Anthony, Texas 33

Hobbs 57, Lovington 26

Jal 50, Dexter 0

Keams Canyon Hopi, Ariz. 32, Zuni 0

La Cueva 38, Volcano Vista 28

Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 40, Kirtland Central 16

Moriarty 54, Grants 7

Olton, Texas 34, Texico 20

Portales 34, Valencia 28

Raton 58, Tucumcari 8

Rio Rancho 20, Organ Mountain 13

Roswell 35, Los Lunas 23

Ruidoso 21, Robertson 13

Santa Rosa 60, Tularosa 14

Santa Teresa 21, Cobre 6

Shiprock 60, Monument Valley, Utah 8

Taos 50, Gallup 0

Thoreau 20, McCurdy 12

Tse Yi Gai def. Reserve, forfeit

West Mesa 27, Albuquerque High 21, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bernalillo vs. Highland, ppd.

Santa Fe vs. Silver, ppd. to Sep 10th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

