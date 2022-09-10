Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alamogordo 38, Capital 14
Artesia 57, Deming 7
Atrisco Heritage 53, Manzano 0
Bloomfield 17, Albuquerque Academy 14
Centennial 49, Mayfield 13
Dora 52, Carrizozo 0
Durango, Colo. 55, Aztec 0
EP Bel Air, Texas 53, Chaparral 0
Espanola Valley 28, West Las Vegas 14
Estancia 48, Escalante 18
Eunice 55, Hot Springs 13
Gadsden 21, Clint, Texas 12
Gateway Christian 56, Grady 0
Goddard 49, Miyamura 27
Hatch Valley 37, Anthony, Texas 33
Hobbs 57, Lovington 26
Jal 50, Dexter 0
Keams Canyon Hopi, Ariz. 32, Zuni 0
La Cueva 38, Volcano Vista 28
Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 40, Kirtland Central 16
Moriarty 54, Grants 7
Olton, Texas 34, Texico 20
Portales 34, Valencia 28
Raton 58, Tucumcari 8
Rio Rancho 20, Organ Mountain 13
Roswell 35, Los Lunas 23
Ruidoso 21, Robertson 13
Santa Rosa 60, Tularosa 14
Santa Teresa 21, Cobre 6
Shiprock 60, Monument Valley, Utah 8
Taos 50, Gallup 0
Thoreau 20, McCurdy 12
Tse Yi Gai def. Reserve, forfeit
West Mesa 27, Albuquerque High 21, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bernalillo vs. Highland, ppd.
Santa Fe vs. Silver, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
