Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
hoosieragtoday.com
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Assumes Operations of Frick Services Agronomy Locations
Beginning Tuesday, Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions began serving customers of the former Frick Services agronomy operation. The four facilities that joined the Ceres Solutions network of retail ag centers are located in Larwill, Leiters Ford (pictured above), Wawaka and Wyatt. “We’re pleased to welcome the established local employee group...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 76-room hotel in Indiana
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Best Western Plus Warsaw, a 76-room hospitality property located in Warsaw, Indiana. Ebrahim Valliani, first vice president, and Michael Gantman, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook and Chicago Downtown offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Valliani and Gantman, with Josh Caruana, Indiana regional manager and broker of record, aiding in closing this transaction.
Inside Indiana Business
What’s driving growth in Elkhart?
The mayor of Elkhart says his community has changed its way of looking at economic development. While the long-time manufacturing hub is still reliant on the vast recreational vehicle industry, it also understands the need to create opportunities and diverse industries to attract new workers. Mayor Rod Roberson says a key is quality of life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rvbusiness.com
Economist To Headline RVWA Breakfast at Open House
ELKHART, Ind. – The RV Women’s Alliance will be hosting its second Open House Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 7:15 to 8:45 a,m, in Elkhart, Ind., according to a press release from the organization. Headlining the event is Economic Analyst Lauren Stockli who will discuss current economic...
$2.75 Million Mansion in Niles Can Only Be Described as “Dreamy”
This home feels like something out of a storybook that has come to life. In Niles, Michigan, sits a gorgeous 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom mansion that has recently hit the market for $2,750,000. The home, at 71345 Covington Bluff Ln, is just minutes from the Indiana border and might be...
abc57.com
Approval of EV battery plant slows down, giving community time to have questions answered
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The vote to approve the new site of Ultium, LLC was pushed back two weeks, giving the greater New Carlisle community time to have some of their questions answered Tuesday night. General motors could have a huge presence in Michiana if it opens an electric...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
abc57.com
Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala
The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
rvbusiness.com
Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo
ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Awards $55K Grant To Church For Childcare Ministry
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $55,000 to Pleasant View Bible Church in Warsaw to assist with the startup costs for their registered childcare ministry, which opened at the end of August. The grant will support a new outdoor fenced-in playground, resourcing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
WNDU
Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
95.3 MNC
Licensed marijuana concert coming to Cass County Fairgrounds
A licensed marijuana event is happening this weekend in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting the GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Organizers say that the goal is to bring a big-city event to the area and to educate and reduce the stigma surrounding marijuana. ABC 57 News...
inkfreenews.com
City Working On Agreement To Remove Developer From Mix-Use Project
WARSAW – City officials are seeking to remove Matthews LLC from the multi-use project on North Buffalo Street. Matthews LLC agreed six years ago to develop the mixed using building and a swath of new residential lots known as the Buffalo Street redevelopment project. While the first residential phase...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Junior Gets Invite To National American Miss Pageant
A Warsaw Community High School junior received an invitation to attend the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla. The invitation came after Ella Collins won the first runner-up in Academic Achievement in the National American Miss State Pageant Sept. 2-5 in Indianapolis. Collins also won the Most Recommendations Award and placed in the top 10 overall of those participating in the state pageant, placing somewhere between six and 10. She won’t know her exact placement for a couple weeks.
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tree Falls In Central Park
A Bradford pear tree in Central Park Plaza, Warsaw, fell overnight Monday and Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department laborers had to chainsaw it into smaller pieces and remove it Tuesday. Maintenance Director Shaun Gardner said the tree fell due to crotch rot, a common problem with the Bradford pear trees. The crotch of a tree is the area where the trunk splits into two large branches. If the crotch is splitting, the cavity can soften and decay, which may attract small animals and insects and result in further damage. Considered invasive in some parts of the U.S., Bradford pears are considered a gardening mistake by some experts, according to thespruce.com. The limbs of these fast-growing trees break easily in stormy weather, are prone to suckering and often have many other problems. The trees were introduced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the mid-1960s as ornamental landscape trees. They can grow up to 30 feet tall, but can be dangerous because of its weak branch structure, which means that the trees often break apart within 20 years, according to greenvilleonline.com. Pictured removing the fallen tree are Park laborers Parker Shoemaker, Dusty Wiggs, Chris Holsclaw and Andy Wright.
abc57.com
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
Comments / 1