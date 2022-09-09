Read full article on original website
Starbucks offers its non-union workers more benefits
Starbucks is offering a new carrot to its non-union workforce as it works to stem the labor movement within its ranks: Savings and loan management benefits. The coffee giant, which has been making massive changes to its business in recent months from new worker benefits and pay packages to an overhauled management team, said the benefits would improve workers’ financial stability.
Starbucks reveals plans for $450M in store upgrades and faster U.S. growth
Starbucks on Tuesday presented a lengthy, broad-based strategy designed to improve the efficiency and operations of its domestic stores and speed its growth in the U.S. and internationally. The centerpiece of the effort includes $450 million in investments in equipment such as new coffee brewers and devices to make cold...
Burger King tries a unique incentive to get franchisees to remodel
Why aren't restaurants losing sleep over the new labor threat?. Reality Check: The industry nodded through the takeaway of key employer powers. Is it just going to roll over as the setbacks continue?. Starbucks generates consistent sales growth, but it’s fixing things anyway. The Bottom Line: Interim CEO Howard...
Restaurant customer data platform Bikky raises $5M
Bikky, a New York-based restaurant customer data platform, on Monday said it has raised a $5.25 million seed round. The round was led by Equal Ventures, Gutter Capital and Version One Ventures. The platform is designed to give operators the ability to collect more data on their customers, including how...
Chipotle rolls out Garlic Guajillo Steak, with early access for those in the metaverse
Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out the new Garlic Guajillo Steak on Wednesday at units throughout the U.S. and Canada — but those in the metaverse could try it even sooner. In yet another partnership with gaming site Roblox, Chipotle said it is the first restaurant chain to officially...
First Watch tries a secondary IPO
Advent International, the private equity firm that took First Watch public last year, will sell some of its shares in the breakfast-and-lunch chain in a secondary offering, the company said on Monday. Advent will sell 4.5 million shares of First Watch and could sell another 675,000 shares if the offering’s...
Restaurant menu price inflation accelerated in August
Inflation may have peaked, but restaurants continue to raise prices. Prices at restaurants and foodservice operators increased 0.9% in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Prices are up 8% over the past year as operators increased charges to consumers to offset their own cost increases for wages and food.
A look at Pizza Inn’s new redesign
Pizza Inn is changing everything from the design of its stores to its mascot. The Texas-based pizza chain recently unveiled a new look, including a new store design, logo and updated mascot. The design, including work from advertising company BooneOakley and retail design firm Chute Gerdeman, features a party room with an accent wall, a game room and an outdoor patio.
