With most mandatory public health measures gone, is New Zealand well prepared for the next COVID wave?
New Zealand’s decision this week to end most mandatory public health measures aimed at preventing COVID transmission received a mixed response. Our modelling suggests it was time to wind back restrictions, but some measures were perhaps scrapped prematurely. The only requirements still in place are for people who test positive to isolate for seven days and for masks to be worn when visiting healthcare facilities and aged-care homes. Household contacts should test daily and mask up, but are not required to isolate unless they test positive. We used our recent model to look at the effect of a 10-20% increase in...
Typhoon Muifa lashes eastern China, forcing 1.6 million from their homes
High winds and heavy rain lashed China's densely populated east coast on Thursday, after Typhoon Muifa forced around 1.6 million people to leave their homes and grounded most flights at Shanghai's main airports. Muifa is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit Shanghai -- home to more than 25 million people -- since record-keeping began in 1949, state broadcaster CCTV said.
