uwf.edu

UWF launches new 2022-2027 Strategic Plan

The University of West Florida reached an important milestone as the Florida State University System Board of Governors unanimously approved UWF’s new five-year strategic plan at their September meeting. The strategic plan maps out UWF’s institutional mission, president’s vision and strategic directions, goals and indicators of success through 2027....
uwf.edu

UWF named ‘Great College to Work For’ for tenth year

The University of West Florida was named a 2022 “Great College to Work For” for the tenth year, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year. Conducted annually, the Great Colleges to Work For survey collects data and highlights colleges that receive top...
