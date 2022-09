Tommy Hilfiger is making his grand return to New York Fashion Week for the first time since 2019. Hilfiger’s Spring/Summer 2023 show has become a hot ticket representing a revival for New York City’s Fashion Calendar post-pandemic. Entitled Tommy Factory, the collection is reported to take inspiration from Andy Warhol’s studio “The Factory” where Warhol and Hilfiger met in the ’80s. One thing is for sure, this monumental New York Fashion Week show isn’t one to miss.

