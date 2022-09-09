The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the First United Methodist Church for their weekly meeting. Junior Rotarians from Warren made their first appearance of the year with Ivan Pahuamba and Hannah Taulbee from WHS. Pahuamba spoke today, while Taulbee will speak next week. Rotarian Dana Harvey presented her program next as she introduced Lauren Franklin to the crowd. Franklin is the Education and Instruction Coordinator at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center. She talked about her responsibilities at SEAHDC and spoke very passionately about her work and the clients. The residents at SEAHDC recently became published authors with their book titled “Snowflakes” that featured each one’s handprint, some interesting facts about them, and what makes them unique. Two clients were able to make a presentation of the book to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. She closed with information about the Blue Umbrella Gift Shop in Little Rock that is selling these books along with many other items made by local artisans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our club recently created a new Facebook page named Rotary Club of Warren, Arkansas. You can like and follow the page for the latest news and information concerning our club.

