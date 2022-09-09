Read full article on original website
Jack Golf team competes in Crossett ahead of District Tournament
The Warren High School Golf team participated in a round at Crossett Tuesday, September 13, coming in second place overall out of six teams. They will feature again Monday in the 8-4A District Tournament.
Bobbie Ann Davis Hudson, 1951-2022
Bobbie Ann Davis Hudson, 71, of Warren, passed away September 4, 2022. Born June 21, 1951, she was a daughter of the late General and Romelia Bowie Davis. She was a 1970 graduate of Warren High School and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church South Warren. Bobbie Ann worked...
Swine portion of the Bradley County Fair Livestock show held Monday
The Bradley County Fair kicked off Monday, September 12, 2022 with the swine-only portion of the livestock show happening at the Bradley County Fair grounds. Grant Ferrell was named the Sr. Showmanship Winner and Reserve Champion, while Luke Cathey was awarded the Jr. Showmanship Winner and Grand Champion. The fair...
UAM signs 2+2 visual arts agreement with ASU-Beebe
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) and ASU-Beebe signed a Memorandum of Understanding 2 + 2 articulation agreement during a brief ceremony at the ASU-Beebe England Center on September 1. Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, stated, “We thank ASU-Beebe for its willingness to partner...
BCMC Earns Four-Star Rating from CMS for Fourth Straight Year
WARREN, Ark. – Bradley County Medical Center has earned a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for a fourth straight year as it was recently announced that BCMC maintained its four-star overall rating along with securing four stars in the patient survey rating. BCMC...
Pamela Ann Trammell, 1944-2022
Pamela Ann Trammell, age 77 of Kingsland, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home.She was born November 29, 1944 in Vernon Texas. She was a retired business owner, a successful entrepreneur and bookkeeper. She was an active historian for the family and local area, and served on the board for Shady Grove Cemetery for many years.
Mainline Health Systems garners awards for excellence
MONTICELLO, Ark. (September 13, 2022) – Mainline Health Systems recently received several awards from the Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for being a health center quality leader and for advancing health information technology (HIT). Mainline received the silver Health Center Quality Leader award from HRSA, reflecting the organization’s...
Warren and Hermitage Superintendents address Bradley County Retired Teachers
Members of the Bradley County Retired Teachers and Employees Association met September 12, 2022 for their monthly meeting at the First United Methodist Church of Warren. Warren Superintendent Bryan Cornish and Hermitage Superintendent Dr. Tracy Tucker addressed the group on the status of both districts and the challenges each one faces. Both superintendents talked about the impact of COVID-19 on the schools since 2020 and how they have attempted to cope with it while providing a quality education for students. They both indicated the loss of learning has been real.
Lauren Franklin of the SEA Human Development Center presents Rotary program
The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the First United Methodist Church for their weekly meeting. Junior Rotarians from Warren made their first appearance of the year with Ivan Pahuamba and Hannah Taulbee from WHS. Pahuamba spoke today, while Taulbee will speak next week. Rotarian Dana Harvey presented her program next as she introduced Lauren Franklin to the crowd. Franklin is the Education and Instruction Coordinator at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center. She talked about her responsibilities at SEAHDC and spoke very passionately about her work and the clients. The residents at SEAHDC recently became published authors with their book titled “Snowflakes” that featured each one’s handprint, some interesting facts about them, and what makes them unique. Two clients were able to make a presentation of the book to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. She closed with information about the Blue Umbrella Gift Shop in Little Rock that is selling these books along with many other items made by local artisans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our club recently created a new Facebook page named Rotary Club of Warren, Arkansas. You can like and follow the page for the latest news and information concerning our club.
Warren arrest report for September 5-12, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylan Davis / 304 Arkansas St., Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-02 / resisting arrest, criminal trespass on 9-7-22 Jeremy Chancellor / 298 Bradley...
BC Chamber talks Market on Main, Tent or Treat, and new board member nominations
Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board members discussed possible changes in leadership at their monthly meeting Monday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. Nominating Committee chairman Ron St. John presented a slate of board members for a three-year term. They included James Wells, Denisa Pennington, Estephany Roman, Ana Angeles, and Mary Julia Moore. The board accepted the recommendations, with the contingency that more nominations can be made by the Chamber’s general membership within 10 days.
