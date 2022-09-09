Read full article on original website
Cirque du Soleil performers make surprise appearance for Imagine Dragons concert
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few Las Vegas Strip performers took the stage to join Imagine Dragons during their hometown concert over the weekend. The band was performing at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday when performers with Cirque du Soleil joined the stage. Aerialists and artists from several Strip productions...
Breaking down highlights from Emmy Awards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Primetime Emmy Awards were held Monday night and there were a lot of must-see moments to go with all the winners. Troy Gallo from the Brain Trust Agency joined us to break it all down.
Melinda Sheckells breaks down upcoming Life is Beautiful music festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is gearing up to return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and a big-name rapper is one of the headliners. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com joined us to talk about that and more entertainment set for this weekend, plus a destination you don't want to miss.
Dazzle Africa hosting upcoming gala to benefit conservation work
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dazzle Africa is teaming up with First Friday for the 2022 "Let's Get Wild" gala. Stacy James and Massiel Merritt joined us to share all the details. Some last-minute tickets are still available. Visit dazzleafrica.org to learn more.
Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
