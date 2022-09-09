Read full article on original website
New fishing regulations help clear up confusion on the water
NEW BERN, N.C. — Fishing is a huge part of the culture in North Carolina, but fishing regulations are always changing both inland and on the coast. Law enforcement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that protecting fish is a priority, and the agency has adopted the N.C. Division of Fisheries' rules in an effort to bring consistency for anglers.
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
North Carolina farmer uses new grassroots practices to grow food naturally
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A community-based grassroots initiative is bettering the process of bringing naturally grown food to the state. Zachary Rierson of Rierson Farm says people deserve good food. What You Need To Know. The designation of Certified Naturally Grown Farms began 2008 in North Carolina April of 2020.
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
5 things to know: Voting in North Carolina’s midterm elections
When voters in North Carolina go to the polls this fall, they will cast ballots for all 170 members of the General Assembly. They will also elect the state’s 14 members of Congress and a new senator to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr. A host of local races and referendums will also be on ballots around the state.
New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Illinois governor declares emergency disaster as more migrants are bused in from Texas
TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent some states into a frenzy, having to accommodate migrants bused from the Lone Star State. Critics have called it a “political scheme.” According to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, his state has received more than 500 asylum seekers since Aug. 31.
Infowars sales spiked as Jones talked about Sandy Hook
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars' revenues and website viewership spiked around the time of one of Alex Jones' shows in 2014 when he talked about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a hoax, according to documents shown to a jury Thursday. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company...
Skydance, Matthew McConaughey cancel ‘Dallas Sting’ movie following allegations
TEXAS — Matthew McConaughey and a production company have dropped out of much-anticipated sports film, “Dallas Sting.” Originally, the film was supposed to be directed by Kari Skogland, and was nearly fully cast. McConaughey would have starred as Bill Kinder, the head coach of a Dallas high...
Niagara County lawmakers look to overturn state gun laws
Niagara County lawmakers are in the process of overturning Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws. The county legislature unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution opposing the new gun control measures. It gives them the ability to take appropriate legal action to overturn the law, which includes working alongside other counties.
Medical marijuana expansion becomes campaign issue
KILLEEN, Texas — Retired Army Maj. David Bass served in the U.S. Army for 25 years from 1985 to 2006. He’s a veteran of operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. “When I returned to Fort Hood, I had these symptoms that I didn’t understand,” Bass said. “I was diagnosed by Army doctors with post-traumatic stress disorder, which was a condition that I had never thought I would be diagnosed with. And so the doctors prescribed psychotropic medications for PTSD. And I was also prescribed opioids for chronic pain from some injuries I had on active duty. After I retired, I was being treated by the veterans administration in Temple. And after a few years, I got tired of those pills. I didn’t like the side effects. So I did some research for alternatives to the pills, and that’s when I discovered medical cannabis.”
Legislation on the table to increase New York state sales tax exemption
With school back in session and fall right around the corner, Kaity Felton of Jamestown is once again taking her two daughters, Joise and June, back to the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood to do a little more shopping. The Feltons also have a toddler son, so with the state of...
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September
As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
NYSRPA moves forward with challenge to new concealed carry laws and New York's life expectancy drops
The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association is preparing to argue its challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in court. Also, the state Board of Regents voted to advance new regulations providing greater oversight over what's being taught in nonpublic schools.
Yellen calls for modernized IRS at Maryland field office
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen laid out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage 21st century challenges at an IRS office in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Thursday. Yellen said the agency plans to hire 5,000 new customer service representatives...
NYSRPA preparing to argue concealed carry lawsuit in court
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association filed a challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in federal court at the end of last month — a day before the rules went into effect. Executive Director Tom King said the suit challenges almost all...
NY State Education Department poised to adopt regulations to hold nonpublic schools accountable
The New York State Board of Regents voted Monday to advance new regulations that provide greater oversight to enforce state education law about what's being taught in nonpublic school districts. The debate over the new regulations is dividing parents in the Hasidic community as the state could enforce stricter regulations...
UT/Texas Politics Project poll narrows Gov. Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke to 5 points
TEXAS — As Election Day draws nearer, a new poll suggests that Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke may be gaining on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. A poll released Wednesday by the UT/Texas Politics Project has Abbott leading O’Rourke 45% to 40%. The poll additionally found...
Hochul approves student debt relief measure
A measure meant to expand a student debt relief program meant to benefit public service workers to include more teachers and faculty was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law is also aimed at simplying the process for certifying employment through the U.S. Department of...
