Georgia State

wabe.org

Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury

Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Gov. Brian Kemp outlines education priorities for second term

ATLANTA — Reversing learning loss stemming from the pandemic, boosting the education workforce and stepping up school safety measures will be Gov. Brian Kemp’s top education priorities if he wins a second term in November, Kemp said Monday. At an elementary school in Oconee County, the governor announced...
CBS 46

Prominent attorney Page Pate accidentally drowns off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died in an accidental drowning Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm,...
Albany Herald

University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role

ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the long-time public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary. Asked about the purpose of...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Albany Herald

Joyce Barlow endorsed by Georgia Association of Educators

ATLANTA — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education. “As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education,” Barlow said in a news release. “Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
11Alive

U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools

ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.
wuga.org

Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker

The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
The Georgia Sun

Deaths from family violence are rising in Georgia. Here’s why

Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
WRDW-TV

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. “We can point...
WSAV News 3

12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
