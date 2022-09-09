Read full article on original website
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
wabe.org
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Gov. Brian Kemp outlines education priorities for second term
ATLANTA — Reversing learning loss stemming from the pandemic, boosting the education workforce and stepping up school safety measures will be Gov. Brian Kemp’s top education priorities if he wins a second term in November, Kemp said Monday. At an elementary school in Oconee County, the governor announced...
CBS 46
Prominent attorney Page Pate accidentally drowns off Georgia coast
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Page Pate, a prominent Georgia attorney whose legal analysis was sought by numerous national and local news outlets, died in an accidental drowning Sunday on St. Simons Island. He was 55. Pate’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning by Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm,...
Albany Herald
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role
ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the long-time public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
No, a new Georgia governor could not solely overturn the controversial 'heartbeat law'
ATLANTA — As the race for Georgia governor heats up, 11Alive viewer Jenna emailed the VERIFY team wanting to know whether the outcome could affect the state's controversial heartbeat law. THE QUESTION. Could a new Georgia governor overturn the controversial "heartbeat" law?. THE SOURCES. The Constitution of the State...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary. Asked about the purpose of...
Joyce Barlow endorsed by Georgia Association of Educators
ATLANTA — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education. “As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education,” Barlow said in a news release. “Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Board of Education Meeting on September 13, Accepting Funds from Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund
The State Board of Education will hold a called board meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to accept funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. The meeting will be livestreamed and can be heard by the public HERE. The official meeting agenda...
U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools
ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.
Stacey Abrams explains to 21 Savage why she’s against using lyrics in court
ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams is siding with the artists. The Democratic candidate for the Georgia gubernatorial election hosted a community discussion with media mogul Charlamagne Tha God, rapper and philanthropist 21 Savage and civil rights attorney Francys Johnson on Sept. 8. The discussion touched on a wide range of...
wuga.org
Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker
The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
Deaths from family violence are rising in Georgia. Here’s why
Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
WRDW-TV
Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. “We can point...
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
Warning: Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web
ATLANTA — Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web, just hours after you dropped them in the mailbox. It’s a crime that’s been growing dramatically in recent months across Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Consumer...
Brother, sister win lawsuit against metro Atlanta landlord accused of damaging their credit
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family fought back against their landlord and won after taking unfair hits to their credit scores. It all started two years ago for siblings Carol and Caleb Blankemeyer when their Sandy Springs apartment flooded with water from the apartment above them. “We...
LAW・
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
