Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 46, Lone Jack 13
Albany 60, Mound City 0
Ava 49, Mountain Grove 28
Benton 44, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 13
Blair Oaks 56, Osage 13
Bolivar 51, Parkview 12
Branson 21, Willard 19
Butler 30, Fort Scott, Kan. 8
Camdenton 41, Waynesville 8
Capital City 35, Hickman High School 26
Central (Cape Girardeau) 14, Poplar Bluff 7
Central (New Madrid County) 33, Dexter 7
Centralia 35, Palmyra 0
Christian Brothers College 63, St. Louis University 35
Cole Camp 29, Tipton 21
College Heights Christian 78, Greenfield 40
Crystal City 32, Bayless 14
DeSmet 40, Chaminade 0
East Atchison 46, South Holt 20
East Buchanan 55, North Platte 12
Eldon 75, Versailles 14
Eureka 31, Kirkwood 30
Excelsior Springs 35, Winnetonka 7
Fayette 28, Scotland County 10
Festus 36, Windsor (Imperial) 6
Forsyth 49, Clever 28
Fort Osage 20, Belton 6
Ft. Zumwalt North 37, Ft. Zumwalt East 0
Glendale 32, Rolla 13
Harrisburg 34, Marceline 8
Herculaneum 16, Jefferson (Festus) 8
Hermann 38, St. James 6
Houston 32, Salem 6
Joplin 29, Ozark 22
Kearney 20, Smithville 19
King City 42, Stanberry 28
Lafayette County 49, Warsaw 7
Lamar 49, Monett 0
Lathrop 44, Plattsburg 6
Lawson 32, Penney 21
Lebanon 31, Kickapoo 10
Liberty (Mountain View) 62, Thayer 16
Liberty (Wentzville) 28, North Point 24
Liberty North 10, Rockhurst 7
Lift for Life Academy 38, Burroughs 3
Lockwood 62, Jasper 20
Lutheran (St. Charles) 45, St. Dominic 3
Macon 26, Clark County 18
Marionville 30, Lighthouse 7
Marshfield 28, Hollister 20
Maryville 45, Chillicothe 14
McDonald County 21, Logan-Rogersville 14
Mid-Buchanan 42, West Platte 0
Moberly 39, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 21
Monroe City 46, Highland 8
Mt. Vernon 24, Aurora 7
Naperville Neuqua Valley, Ill. 21, St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 20
Neosho 55, Carl Junction 29
Nixa 22, Carthage 21
North County 42, DeSoto 0
North Shelby 46, Norborne 6
Oak Park 14, Grain Valley 10
Orrick 52, Concordia 28
Owensville 12, Warrenton 6
Park Hill South 22, Lee’s Summit West 12
Parkway South 34, Mehlville 7
Platte Valley 52, West Nodaway 0
Reeds Spring 56, Springfield Catholic 7
Rockwood Summit 50, Parkway Central 14
Russellville 34, Diamond 22
Salisbury 42, Paris 8
Sarcoxie 28, Pierce City 20
Seckman 64, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 6
Seneca 42, Cassville 7
South Callaway 34, North Callaway 28
South Shelby 46, Brookfield 30
Southern Boone County 29, California 28
St. Clair 56, Pacific 14
St. Francis Borgia 40, Strafford 10
St. Paul Lutheran 46, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 6
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 45, Cameron 6
Union 29, Sullivan 12
Valle Catholic 59, Fredericktown 0
Warrensburg 23, Smith-Cotton 14
Webb City 35, Republic 14
Westran 31, Fulton 20
Windsor 40, Slater 34
Worth County 64, St. Joseph Le Blond 12
Wright City 21, Mark Twain 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
