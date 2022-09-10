ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 46, Lone Jack 13

Albany 60, Mound City 0

Ava 49, Mountain Grove 28

Benton 44, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 13

Blair Oaks 56, Osage 13

Bolivar 51, Parkview 12

Branson 21, Willard 19

Butler 30, Fort Scott, Kan. 8

Camdenton 41, Waynesville 8

Capital City 35, Hickman High School 26

Central (Cape Girardeau) 14, Poplar Bluff 7

Central (New Madrid County) 33, Dexter 7

Centralia 35, Palmyra 0

Christian Brothers College 63, St. Louis University 35

Cole Camp 29, Tipton 21

College Heights Christian 78, Greenfield 40

Crystal City 32, Bayless 14

DeSmet 40, Chaminade 0

East Atchison 46, South Holt 20

East Buchanan 55, North Platte 12

Eldon 75, Versailles 14

Eureka 31, Kirkwood 30

Excelsior Springs 35, Winnetonka 7

Fayette 28, Scotland County 10

Festus 36, Windsor (Imperial) 6

Forsyth 49, Clever 28

Fort Osage 20, Belton 6

Ft. Zumwalt North 37, Ft. Zumwalt East 0

Glendale 32, Rolla 13

Harrisburg 34, Marceline 8

Herculaneum 16, Jefferson (Festus) 8

Hermann 38, St. James 6

Houston 32, Salem 6

Joplin 29, Ozark 22

Kearney 20, Smithville 19

King City 42, Stanberry 28

Lafayette County 49, Warsaw 7

Lamar 49, Monett 0

Lathrop 44, Plattsburg 6

Lawson 32, Penney 21

Lebanon 31, Kickapoo 10

Liberty (Mountain View) 62, Thayer 16

Liberty (Wentzville) 28, North Point 24

Liberty North 10, Rockhurst 7

Lift for Life Academy 38, Burroughs 3

Lockwood 62, Jasper 20

Lutheran (St. Charles) 45, St. Dominic 3

Macon 26, Clark County 18

Marionville 30, Lighthouse 7

Marshfield 28, Hollister 20

Maryville 45, Chillicothe 14

McDonald County 21, Logan-Rogersville 14

Mid-Buchanan 42, West Platte 0

Moberly 39, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 21

Monroe City 46, Highland 8

Mt. Vernon 24, Aurora 7

Naperville Neuqua Valley, Ill. 21, St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 20

Neosho 55, Carl Junction 29

Nixa 22, Carthage 21

North County 42, DeSoto 0

North Shelby 46, Norborne 6

Oak Park 14, Grain Valley 10

Orrick 52, Concordia 28

Owensville 12, Warrenton 6

Park Hill South 22, Lee’s Summit West 12

Parkway South 34, Mehlville 7

Platte Valley 52, West Nodaway 0

Reeds Spring 56, Springfield Catholic 7

Rockwood Summit 50, Parkway Central 14

Russellville 34, Diamond 22

Salisbury 42, Paris 8

Sarcoxie 28, Pierce City 20

Seckman 64, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 6

Seneca 42, Cassville 7

South Callaway 34, North Callaway 28

South Shelby 46, Brookfield 30

Southern Boone County 29, California 28

St. Clair 56, Pacific 14

St. Francis Borgia 40, Strafford 10

St. Paul Lutheran 46, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 6

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 45, Cameron 6

Union 29, Sullivan 12

Valle Catholic 59, Fredericktown 0

Warrensburg 23, Smith-Cotton 14

Webb City 35, Republic 14

Westran 31, Fulton 20

Windsor 40, Slater 34

Worth County 64, St. Joseph Le Blond 12

Wright City 21, Mark Twain 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

