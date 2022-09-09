Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Packaging & Containers
In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nucor, off about 9.5% and shares of Century Aluminum down about 8.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Wednesday are packaging...
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks
In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Evolution Petroleum, up about 17.5% and shares of W&T Offshore up about 11.8% on the day. Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing,...
NASDAQ
5 Sector ETFs to Win from August Inflation Data
The annual inflation rate in the United States eased for two months in a row to 8.3% in August of 2022, the lowest in four months, from 8.5% in July but above market forecasts of 8.1%. Meanwhile, core CPI, which eliminates volatile energy and food prices, increased 6.3% on a year, the most since March, and up markedly from 5.9% hit in both June and July.
Comments / 0