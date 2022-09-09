ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

16 products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament

Sixteen products are featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament. The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks. Voting began Tuesday to whittle the initial 16 products down...
Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization’s commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday with a 4-3 vote, edging out the late University of Nebraska educator and author Louise Pound.
High Plains edges McCool for home invite title

POLK – Six teams were in action at the High Plains invite on Saturday and when pool play came to an end the host High Plains Storm and McCool Junction Mustangs set up an all-Crossroads Conference final as they both went 2-0. High Plains (5-2) wins came against Elba 25-14 and 25-9 and in the second round the Storm topped Heartland Lutheran 25-12 in both sets.
