York News-Times
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday night in southeast Nebraska
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
York News-Times
16 products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament
Sixteen products are featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament. The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks. Voting began Tuesday to whittle the initial 16 products down...
York News-Times
Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
York News-Times
Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization’s commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday with a 4-3 vote, edging out the late University of Nebraska educator and author Louise Pound.
York News-Times
High Plains edges McCool for home invite title
POLK – Six teams were in action at the High Plains invite on Saturday and when pool play came to an end the host High Plains Storm and McCool Junction Mustangs set up an all-Crossroads Conference final as they both went 2-0. High Plains (5-2) wins came against Elba 25-14 and 25-9 and in the second round the Storm topped Heartland Lutheran 25-12 in both sets.
York News-Times
Alex Jones trial begins to determine monetary damages for Sandy Hook hoax claims
The Connecticut trial follows the trial Jones faced in Texas in which he was ordered to pay $50 million to the parents of one of the children killed in the attack.
