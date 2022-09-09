The ALGOP Outreach Coalition held a meet and greet in Montgomery Thursday evening as it seeks to bring minority voters into the Republican fold. “One thing about the Republican Party, we need to build more relationships,” said Cedric Coley, Central Alabama regional director for the ALGOP Outreach Coalition. “It’s about branching out, it’s about going to other communities. And that’s one of the missions of this task force, to identify communities and figure out what we can do as a party … to work shoulder to shoulder with. We don’t want to stand in front of you, we don’t want you to stand behind us; we want to walk shoulder to shoulder with you and hold the line for liberty.”

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO