Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda. Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God. “The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

ALGOP Outreach Coalition seeks to build bridges to minority voters

The ALGOP Outreach Coalition held a meet and greet in Montgomery Thursday evening as it seeks to bring minority voters into the Republican fold. “One thing about the Republican Party, we need to build more relationships,” said Cedric Coley, Central Alabama regional director for the ALGOP Outreach Coalition. “It’s about branching out, it’s about going to other communities. And that’s one of the missions of this task force, to identify communities and figure out what we can do as a party … to work shoulder to shoulder with. We don’t want to stand in front of you, we don’t want you to stand behind us; we want to walk shoulder to shoulder with you and hold the line for liberty.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for a free shredding event on Friday. The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s. This is a great...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge

Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee University rolls out new virtual health tool

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has unveiled a new tool that allows for extended access to primary care services. The institution partnered with virtual health company OnMed for an on-campus care station. The new platform is not only available to students, faculty and staff. It’s also accessible at no...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!. The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex Ci

WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex City Park & Rec, Sportplex Senior Activity Center Saturday, September 17th 6am-11am Inside/Outside, Rain or Shine Want to clean out the garage? Bring items Friday, 4:00-5:00. Call Bernice 256-794-1044 for information. Something for Everyone! Lots of adult and children's clothes, all sizes! Household items, jewelry, furniture, you name it! PLEASE WEAR A MASK!
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville ready to ReLi on new gas option

ReLi Gas, a part of the Thompson Gas Company, hosted its grand opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 8. This latest upgrade to Thompson, a long-standing company in the Greenville area, is their meter program. “There’s a wireless meter and it’s basically on a 1:1 ratio for your...
GREENVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently

The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FOX54 News

Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

