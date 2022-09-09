ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

From the Headlines- Sept 5- 9

By Brian Allnutt
Planet Detroit
Planet Detroit
 5 days ago
Reading Time: 4 minutes
‘Like a Godzilla movie’: Residents of southwest Detroit have long dealt with truck traffic that brings noise, powerful vibrations, dust and asthma . But road work and the construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge may be making the problem worse by rerouting trucks onto more residential streets and increasing traffic. “It sounds like a Godzilla movie. It’s so big and loud, and it eventually normalizes,” said Raquel Garcia , director of the nonprofit Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision. “Every time there’s construction, these trucks get rerouted all over the neighborhood…they cut across many smaller streets. Some chemicals come out of the emissions, there’s noise, and they operate at extremely weird hours.” Residents and community leaders say the city needs to do more to control traffic, including enforcing existing rules about when trucks can operate. Another option could be expanding the city’s Bridging Neighborhoods program, which paid for residents living near the new bridge to relocate to other areas of the city or receive money for home repairs to mitigate impacts from the construction. (Freep)

Lead in Lapeer: Elevated lead levels were found in 76% of the water samples taken in Lapeer after the August 13 break in a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) transmission line. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said 89 of 116 samples contained lead, and 38 exceeded the federal action level of 15 parts per million. Imlay City also discovered lead in 14 of 22 samples taken. Both cities used well water after the GLWA water main break to maintain service and counteract dropping water pressure. Officials in the two cities believe the switch was responsible for the spike in lead levels and say the problem will subside when regular water service is restored. Lapeer’s well water isn’t treated with corrosion control chemicals that keep lead from service lines and fixtures from sloughing off into the water. Test results are currently unavailable for the town of Almont, which has also used well water. Residents of Lapeer and Imlay City have been offered free faucet filters and bottled water. (MLive)

City power: Ann Arbor City Council voted 10 to 1 to approve a study on whether to create a municipal power utility , which could replace DTE Energy and accelerate the city’s move towards renewable power. The half-million dollar study will also consider creating a sustainable energy utility or SEU, an alternative to full municipalization that would supplement DTE service with renewable energy. Ann Arbor’s A2Zero carbon–neutrality plan intends to meet 100% of the community’s energy needs with renewables by 2030, a goal that some say the city can’t meet while relying on DTE for power. “The generation of electricity accounts for roughly 40 percent of Ann Arbor’s 1.8 million metric tons of annual greenhouse gas emissions,” the city council stated in a resolution. “The vast majority of this electricity is purchased from DTE Energy, which holds the franchise to serve Ann Arbor, and which powers its grid primarily through the burning of fossil fuels.” (MLive)

Same pollution, different place: State regulators have approved a change to Marathon Petroleum’s air permit , allowing the company to move some of its production to the newer North Plant Sulfur Recovery Unit from the East Plant Sulfur Recovery Unit. This won’t change the total pollution the company can release between the two facilities. Still, Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy officials said the shift in production to the more efficient North plant could reduce overall sulfur dioxide emissions. However, the area around the Marathon refinery remains in non-attainment for sulfur dioxide and ozone. Between 2017 and 2020, the company received 10 permit violations for exceeding limits for particulate matter, hydrogen sulfide and emission opacity. (Detroit News, MLive)

Box turtles in trouble: Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to make 141 changes to the state’s list of threatened and endangered species , raising the total number of listed species from 399 to 407. Jennifer Kleitch, a DNR endangered species specialist, says habitat loss is a significant factor driving declines. “Some species are only found in rare natural communities already. If those natural communities are degraded in any way, then that threatens the species that live there, too,” she said. These changes mirror global patterns. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services found in a 2019 assessment that an increasing percentage of land and ocean areas were seeing negative effects from human activity, and around a quarter of the planet’s species were threatened or endangered. Eastern box turtles are one once-common species being considered for Michigan’s list. Experts say habitat loss and roadway deaths have contributed to their decline. (Detroit News)

Wild kingdom: One species that appears to be doing alright in Michigan is black bears . DNR officials say bear numbers in the Lower Peninsula have grown to their desired population goal of more than 2,000 animals while the Upper Peninsula’s count increased slightly to 10,700. DNR officials say they try to balance the health of the bear population with negative impacts that humans might feel. Several bear complaints have occurred around Traverse City. One bear that frequented bird feeders, trash cans and fruit trees in the area was relocated and then ultimately euthanized when he began returning to populated areas. Wolves also appear to be thriving in a tiny part of Michigan. Officials say the gray wolf population in Isle Royale National Park has reached 28 after numbers dropped to just two a few years ago. The wolves help maintain the park’s ecosystem by preying on moose, which browse heavily on vegetation. Scientists will continue monitoring moose, wolves and island flora to maintain healthy populations. (MLive, Great Lakes Now)

Deer reporting: This year, the DNR will require hunters to report deer kills to the DNR within 72 hours. Previously, the agency had mailed surveys to hunters to get an idea of how many deer had been culled and in what locations, but officials say the number of surveys returned has declined over the last two decades. The agency says the reporting can be done quickly online and that the data is essential for estimating the size of the deer population and setting limits for the next hunting season. (MI Radio)

The post From the Headlines- Sept 5- 9 appeared first on Planet Detroit .

From the Headlines- Sept 5- 9 was first posted on September 9, 2022 at 10:51 am.
©2021 " Planet Detroit ". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at
ninaignaczak@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Planet Detroit

How Detroit’s Black-led organizations are cultivating access to nature as acts of liberation

Reading Time: 5 minutes “I just want my people out here”: A growing number of initiatives in Detroit are working to redefine outdoor activities as acts of liberation. This story is published through the Equitable Cities Reporting Hub for Environmental Justice, an initiative led by Grist and Next City. Detroiter Ian Solomon began building a deep relationship with the ... The post How Detroit’s Black-led organizations are cultivating access to nature as acts of liberation appeared first on Planet Detroit. How Detroit’s Black-led organizations are cultivating access to nature as acts of liberation was first posted on September 12, 2022 at 9:30 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

OPINION: Detroit’s water affordability plan is a good start, but more is needed

Reading Time: 3 minutes In 2021, the Detroit City Council joined over 240 municipal, county and state bodies in declaring racism a public health crisis. In a city whose Black residents experience all-cause, maternal, infant, and Covid-19 mortality rates substantially higher than those experienced by white residents and higher than those of the nation as a whole, Detroit’s declaration ... The post OPINION: Detroit’s water affordability plan is a good start, but more is needed appeared first on Planet Detroit. OPINION: Detroit’s water affordability plan is a good start, but more is needed was first posted on September 8, 2022 at 10:35 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Efforts to update Detroit’s livestock ordinance in play again

Reading Time: 6 minutes Mark Covington might live in the city, but he knows a lot about raising farm animals.  The lifelong Detroiter is the founder of the Georgia Street Community Collective, an urban farm on the east side. Located near Harper and Gratiot, the site is a combination garden and community center encompassing 17 lots and features a ... The post Efforts to update Detroit’s livestock ordinance in play again appeared first on Planet Detroit. Efforts to update Detroit’s livestock ordinance in play again was first posted on September 8, 2022 at 10:11 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

OPINION: The Inflation Reduction Act is a win for healthcare, but it needs to go further

Reading Time: 3 minutes The classic heart attack patient in medical textbooks is someone who collapsed while shoveling snow. For one 72-year-old metro Detroit resident, it was a flood. The stress of watching flood waters overtake her home, and moving possessions up from the basement, led to a heart attack.  This is one example of how climate change is ... The post OPINION: The Inflation Reduction Act is a win for healthcare, but it needs to go further appeared first on Planet Detroit. OPINION: The Inflation Reduction Act is a win for healthcare, but it needs to go further was first posted on September 1, 2022 at 6:23 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Lapeer, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Traffic
City
Almont, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Planet Detroit

Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm

Reading Time: 6 minutes Social media introduced me to Soul Fire Farm, an Afro-Indigenous-centered community farm committed to uprooting racism and seeding sovereignty in the food system. I would see their posts and photos of Black, Brown and Indigenous people digging and planting and tending animals and think, one day, I will visit that farm.  I finally got the ... The post Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm appeared first on Planet Detroit. Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm was first posted on August 25, 2022 at 4:12 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’

Reading Time: 8 minutes Juanita Gray has lived in her Detroit home for more than four decades. In recent years, she said she’s been paying higher electricity bills while service has deteriorated. ​​She’s experienced several multi-day power outages that caused her to lose groceries.   “Power goes out, stays out for a long time; when you try and call DTE ... The post Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’ appeared first on Planet Detroit. Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’ was first posted on August 23, 2022 at 1:36 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

The Inflation Reduction Act: What’s in it for Detroit’s most vulnerable communities?

Reading Time: 4 minutes President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, marking the first real action taken by the U.S. government to address climate change. The bill contains $369 billion in investments and tax credits in clean energy and electric vehicles, but also significant investment in policies and technologies that could allow continued burning of ... The post The Inflation Reduction Act: What’s in it for Detroit’s most vulnerable communities? appeared first on Planet Detroit. The Inflation Reduction Act: What’s in it for Detroit’s most vulnerable communities? was first posted on August 18, 2022 at 10:19 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Can the police and the public coexist at Rouge Park?

Reading Time: 8 minutes by Jena Brooker and Bryce Huffman Growing up on the city’s far west side, Nicole Reed has heard exploding bombs and gunfire from the Detroit Police Gun Range at Rouge Park her entire life. For the last four years, she’s lived directly across the street from the gun range with her two kids, ages one and three. The ... The post Can the police and the public coexist at Rouge Park? appeared first on Planet Detroit. Can the police and the public coexist at Rouge Park? was first posted on August 16, 2022 at 8:46 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Water Filters#Energy Resources#Sustainable Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Construction Maintenance#Bridging Neighborhoods
Planet Detroit

OPINION | The Inflation Reduction Act is now law. But its carbon fundamentalism won’t solve climate change for marginalized communities.

Reading Time: 6 minutes To meet the challenges of the global climate crisis, we need bold ideas and to speak truth to power. That’s the idea behind Climate/Justice, a Planet Detroit opinion column written by Detroit-based environmental justice activist Michelle Martinez. Martinez writes not only as an activist but as a mother and fourth-generation Detroiter. Martinez will be donating ... The post OPINION | The Inflation Reduction Act is now law. But its carbon fundamentalism won’t solve climate change for marginalized communities. appeared first on Planet Detroit. OPINION | The Inflation Reduction Act is now law. But its carbon fundamentalism won’t solve climate change for marginalized communities. was first posted on August 17, 2022 at 12:48 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Planet Detroit

Detroit, MI
52
Followers
124
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Hold power accountable. Uncover solutions. Reflect and serve the community. Planet Detroit is a weekly email newsletter update to help you get smarter about the environment in Detroit and Michigan.

 https://planetdetroit.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy