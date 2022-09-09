ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Biden says he’ll attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By Alex Gangitano
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysK0a_0hpUqunv00

President Biden said Friday that he plans to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, following the British head of state’s death the previous day.

“Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going,” Biden told reporters while on a trip to Ohio.

The funeral could take place on Sept. 19, which would be 10 days after her death, at Westminster Abbey in London. The plan for the queen’s death, which is called Operation London Bridge , has been in place for decades and outlines the protocol for each day up until the funeral.

The president, along with many other world leaders, is currently scheduled to be in New York on Sept. 19 for the beginning of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier on Friday, the White House would not confirm if the president would attend the funeral.

“One of the things that we want to be mindful of, as you all know, there’s a process,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The president has honored the life of the queen in various ways since her death, putting out an official statement, signing a condolence book at the British Embassy and mentioning her at the top of remarks at a Democratic National Committee (DNC) event on Thursday evening.

“I had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she was an incredibly decent and gracious woman. And the thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief,” he said.

During the DNC event, Biden told a Daily Mail reporter that he would “probably” attend the queen’s funeral.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Former Trump White House lawyer says chance of him being indicted ‘very high’

A former Trump White House lawyer says he thinks there is a “very high” chance that former President Trump will face an indictment. Ty Cobb, who represented the White House during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia, told CBS News’s “The Takeout” podcast that he believes the former […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Biden touts foreign policy, killing of al-Zawahiri in 9/11 speech

President Biden on Sunday touted the killings of two al Qaeda leaders following the 9/11 attacks as he marked the 21-year anniversary of the attacks during a ceremony at the Pentagon. “The enduring resolve of the American people to defend ourselves against those who seek us harm and deliver justice to those responsible for the […]
POTUS
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
The Independent

White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor – or any other former president – to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said. In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the three other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the official invitation from the British government extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse, first lady Jill Biden.Ms Jean-Pierre said...
POTUS
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
U.K.
CBS News

Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London ahead of state funeral

London — Queen Elizabeth II left Scotland for the final time on Tuesday, as her coffin began its journey to London where crowds of mourners have begun lining up to pay their respects when she lies in state before a state funeral next week. Earlier in the day, crowds lined up in Scotland's capital to try and pay their respects in person to the queen.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
BBC

Queen's funeral plans: What we know so far

Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Full details have not yet been revealed, but here is what we expect to happen on Monday 19 September and how you can follow events.
U.K.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial and will be bussed in groups: 'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?'

Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial. They have also been banned from using helicopters, according to documents obtained by Politico. The Queen's funeral is set for September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. Foreign leaders and their spouses attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden to attend queen's funeral without a delegation

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be the only official representatives of the United States at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after Buckingham Palace did not invite the president to assemble a delegation for the service. The White House confirmed Sunday that Biden had accepted the invitation to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#British#Operation London Bridge#The White House#The British Embassy#American#Commonwealth
WGN Radio

Biden honors 9/11 victims at Pentagon: ‘So many heroes were made here’

President Biden traveled to the Pentagon on Sunday to mark the 21-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, remembering the attack’s victims while vowing to stand up for democracy in their honor. “Here at the Pentagon, which was both the scene of the horrific terrorist attack and the command center for our response to defend […]
POTUS
The Independent

White House press secretary ends briefing after Queen’s death announced

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday abruptly ended her daily press briefing after being told of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Ms Jean-Pierre had spent much of the daily briefing answering questions about President Joe Biden’s thoughts and plans regarding the 96-year-old monarch.At the beginning of the daily session with reporters, she announced that Mr Biden had been briefed on the latest developments regarding the Queen’s health and would be “updated throughout the day” about “the concerning news” of her situation. Ms Jean-Pierre also said Mr Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden “are thinking of the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WGN Radio

Here’s how Biden has shifted the war on terror

More than 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, President Biden has shifted the way America fights the war on terror by launching fewer drone strikes, embracing an over-the-horizon approach to killing terrorists in Afghanistan and leveraging alliances.  Following last year’s pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan — ending a war that the 9/11 attacks tipped off — Biden […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy