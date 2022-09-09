Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Legion on the week of September 12-16. The Crookston Care & Share is holding its winter coat/clothing giveaway every day this week until Friday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is currently accepting donations for them. The donations are of no cost to anyone and is open for everyone. To learn more about the giveaway, you can call the Crookston Care & Share Center at 218-281-2644.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS NEGOTIATION/PERSONNEL COMMITTEE DISCUSS SEVERAL PERSONNEL MATTERS FOR UPCOMING SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
The Crookston Public Schools Negotiation/Personnel Committee met to discuss some personnel matters on Wednesday morning in the Administrative Offices Conference Room in the Crookston High School to discuss various items to be brought forward in the next School Board meeting’s Consent Agenda on September 26. Out of State Teachers’...
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
kroxam.com
Vaunda Lea (Beach) Schutt – Obit
Vaunda Lea (Beach) Schutt, 83, of Ada Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Care Community in Ada. Vaunda Lea was born January 14, 1939, in Carrington, North Dakota to Elmer and Evelyn (Graham) Beach. She grew up...
kvrr.com
Blind Moorhead vet confused, frustrated about home ownership status
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A frustrated Moorhead veteran appears before the Clay County Commission about the status of his home ownership. Gulf War Veteran Kevin Shores is in the middle of a property tax dispute where he received letters from the County’s Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes.
valleynewslive.com
Big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some big changes may be on the way for Yunker Farm in Fargo. After the closing of the Children’s Museum, the Fargo Parks District is ready to get information on what should happen with the space next. They want you to stop by...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATES VOLLEYBALL WINS A SET, PROWLERS WIN THE MATCH
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team hosted the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Tuesday night from inside the Crookston High School gymnasium. The Pirates did win a set, but the Prowlers won the match in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13). First Set. The Pirates rattled off seven straight points to...
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOYS SOCCER SCORES ONCE, BEATS PELICAN RAPIDS
The Crookston Pirate Boys Soccer team only scored one goal, but that is all they would need as they beat the Pelican Rapids Vikings 1-0 in a Section 8A matchup played in Pelican Rapids. FIRST HALF – — Crookston came out strong in the first half with a lot of...
kroxam.com
Lawrence “Larry” Douglas Hanson – Notice of Passing
Lawrence “Larry” Douglas Hanson, 71, of Crookston, MN, passed away at Benedictine Living Community early Monday morning, September 12, 2022, with his wife, Nancy, and their children at his side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jeffery Michael Lee, 54, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Alan Orv Weaver, 52, of Rochester, for Disorderly Conduct.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES HIGHWAY 2 CORRIDOR STUDY
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in City Hall. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENTS. The council began the meeting with a mayoral proclamation of September 11 to the 17 as National Assisted Living Week. Mayor Dale Stainbrook explained that assisted living residents are still active members of the community, with their past experiences being a vital part of Crookston’s history and that assisted living is a critical long-term care option for older adults and individuals with disabilities. He proclaimed this year’s theme for the week is “Joyful Moments” to highlight the incredible care provided by caregivers and special memories created in the assisted living facilities and encouraged the community to organize activities and events to celebrate. He then invited Cindy Meyer and Valorie O’Connell of Summit Assistant Living forward to grant them a plaque making the week official. Pictures of them with Mayor Stainbrook can be found below-
kroxam.com
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT RECEIVE LONG-DESERVED WELCOME HOME CEREMONY AT GRAND FORK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
The Minnesota and North Dakota Veterans Honor Flight that left for Washington D.C. on Sunday morning returned on Tuesday night to the Grand Forks International Airport, where they were met with cheers, applause, flags, and patriotic music from family, friends, and supporters. The airport was decorated with balloons, banners, and flags to give these mostly Vietnam War veterans a proper welcome home ceremony for potentially the first time, with Grand Forks police vehicles lined up before the airport’s entrance.
kvrr.com
Former School Burns In Nash, North Dakota
NASH, N.D. (KFGO) — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire Sunday at the former school in Nash, North Dakota, 8 miles north of Grafton. Fire departments from Grafton, Hoople, and St. Thomas responded to the fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene for more...
kvrr.com
Johnny Carino’s Closes Suddenly In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant in Fargo has closed for good. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking...
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATES VOLLEYBALL HOSTS THIEF RIVER FALLS – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team will retake the court tonight when they host the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a battle of Section 8AA teams. The Pirates are 0-5 on the year and are coming off two losses last week to Red Lake Falls and Sacred Heart. The Prowlers are 4-4 on the season with their most recent play being in the Ada-Borup/West tournament where they went 3-2. The first serve is set for 7:15 p.m. You can watch the match on the KROX Livestream by clicking the blue KROX video streams button on our home page, or by going to our YouTube channel. You can also listen on the radio tonight at 1260 AM, 105.7 FM, and 92.1 FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE SOUTH 4TH STREET ON THURSDAY FOR TWO WEEKS
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 4th St. at the intersection with Minnesota Ave. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, to repair a force main in the area. Residents on S. 4th St. will be able to access their homes from Franklin Ave. The closure will be in place...
kroxam.com
CHEDA RECEIVES FORENSIC AUDIT REVIEW FROM ABDO ACCOUNTANTS
The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met on Tuesday for a regular meeting at noon at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the board approving their meeting minutes from their last meetings on August 9 and 22, which it did unanimously.
kvrr.com
Mobile Home Explosion Investigation in Thief River Falls Continues
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — The investigation into the cause of a mobile home explosion in Thief River Falls last week continues. A Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson says they cannot release any information until the case is closed and the report is processed. The person...
