Related
beckerspayer.com
Molina New Mexico, Pyx Health partner to provide isolation support services to Medicare members
Molina Healthcare of New Mexico is partnering with Tucson, Ariz.-based Pyx Health to offer behavioral health services centered around isolation support for Medicare members. Pyx determines members' emotional state by screening them within its digital platform. A support team then uses the results to address behavioral health needs, according to a Sept. 13 news release.
beckerspayer.com
Missouri eliminates Medicaid application backlog in wake of intervention
Missouri is no longer seeing a Medicaid application backlog, the state's social services department director told state lawmakers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Sept. 14. The improvement comes after CMS approved a plan to reduce wait times in the state's expanded Medicaid program in July, according to the report. The...
beckerspayer.com
Mass General Brigham Health Plan to offer Medicare Advantage plans in 2023
Mass General Brigham Health Plan will begin offering new Medicare Advantage plans in 2023. The health plan, which is officially named AllWays Health Partners until Jan. 1, 2023, said Sept. 8 that more information would be available about the plan in October, which is also when enrollment will begin. "We...
beckerspayer.com
Low-value care is more common with traditional Medicare compared to Medicare Advantage, study finds
Enrollees in Medicare Advantage were less likely to receive low-value care than those enrolled in traditional Medicare, a new study published in JAMA Open Network found. The study, published Sept. 9, found Medicare Advantage enrollees received 9.2 percent fewer low-value services than their counterparts using traditional Medicare. Low-value care is...
beckerspayer.com
Viewpoint: CVS CEO says business leaders need to get serious about mental health
Karen Lynch, CEO and president of CVS Health, says it's time to change the conversation around mental health — and business leaders have a role to play by supporting employees and recognizing mental health as an everyday health issue. Ms. Lynch penned a column for CNN Sept. 12 suggesting...
beckerspayer.com
Oregon launches nation's 1st Medicaid mobile crisis intervention program
Oregon is adding mobile crisis intervention services, which connect people experiencing mental health or substance use crises with a behavioral health specialist, to its Medicaid services. The state is the first in the nation to add this kind of program, according to a Sept. 12 release from CMS. The option...
beckerspayer.com
CMS: COVID-19 vaccines, including updated boosters, still free
Updated COVID-19 boosters designed to target the omicron variant will be provided at no cost, regardless of insurance status, CMS said Sept. 12. In a press release, the agency said individuals with Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance or no insurance can continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines and the updated boosters for no cost as long as the federal government continues to purchase them.
