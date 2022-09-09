ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Molina New Mexico, Pyx Health partner to provide isolation support services to Medicare members

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico is partnering with Tucson, Ariz.-based Pyx Health to offer behavioral health services centered around isolation support for Medicare members. Pyx determines members' emotional state by screening them within its digital platform. A support team then uses the results to address behavioral health needs, according to a Sept. 13 news release.
Missouri eliminates Medicaid application backlog in wake of intervention

Missouri is no longer seeing a Medicaid application backlog, the state's social services department director told state lawmakers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Sept. 14. The improvement comes after CMS approved a plan to reduce wait times in the state's expanded Medicaid program in July, according to the report. The...
Low-value care is more common with traditional Medicare compared to Medicare Advantage, study finds

Enrollees in Medicare Advantage were less likely to receive low-value care than those enrolled in traditional Medicare, a new study published in JAMA Open Network found. The study, published Sept. 9, found Medicare Advantage enrollees received 9.2 percent fewer low-value services than their counterparts using traditional Medicare. Low-value care is...
Oregon launches nation's 1st Medicaid mobile crisis intervention program

Oregon is adding mobile crisis intervention services, which connect people experiencing mental health or substance use crises with a behavioral health specialist, to its Medicaid services. The state is the first in the nation to add this kind of program, according to a Sept. 12 release from CMS. The option...
CMS: COVID-19 vaccines, including updated boosters, still free

Updated COVID-19 boosters designed to target the omicron variant will be provided at no cost, regardless of insurance status, CMS said Sept. 12. In a press release, the agency said individuals with Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance or no insurance can continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines and the updated boosters for no cost as long as the federal government continues to purchase them.
