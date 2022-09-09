The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is beginning its 2022-23 season this weekend with a concert featuring some of the greatest musical works to come out of central Europe. On the stage at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday (Sept. 18), “Courageous: Music from the Heart of Europe” will include music by late Ukrainian composers Mykola Kolessa and Myroslav Skoryk, Polish composers Grazyna Bacewisz and Wojciech Kilar, and Antonin Dvorak of the Czech and Slovak Republics.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO