ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

'An Afternoon or Evening with Evangelist Billy Sunday' in Pleasanton

The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton is set to host an interactive performance bringing late evangelist preacher Billy Sunday to life this month through the Museum on Main’s Ed Kinney Speaker Series. Scholar Doug Mishler will portray Sunday in the Chautauquan performance style for both in-person and online versions...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Amador admin assistant Laurie Walker campaigning for PUSD Area 2 seat

Laurie Walker, an administrative assistant for the Pleasanton Unified School District and daughter of two career educators, will be running for the Trustee Area 2 seat in November. “I will bring a broad perspective that includes detailed knowledge of the district; an understanding of the budgeting process; and the ability...
PLEASANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
California Society
Palo Alto, CA
Society
City
Palo Alto, CA
calmatters.network

Town & Country Village fights Encina Avenue condo proposal

Palo Alto leaders found plenty to love about downtown’s newest housing proposal: it’s a short walk from transit, it’s near Stanford University and Palo Alto High School and it’s so close to retail that it’s practically in a mall. Owners of that mall, however, aren’t...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

'Courageous' opens orchestra season in Livermore

The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is beginning its 2022-23 season this weekend with a concert featuring some of the greatest musical works to come out of central Europe. On the stage at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday (Sept. 18), “Courageous: Music from the Heart of Europe” will include music by late Ukrainian composers Mykola Kolessa and Myroslav Skoryk, Polish composers Grazyna Bacewisz and Wojciech Kilar, and Antonin Dvorak of the Czech and Slovak Republics.
LIVERMORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mathematics#Athena Leadership Award#Athena Awards#The Athena Awards Program
calmatters.network

Woman arrested for allegedly attacking men with wine bottle, robbing one

Palo Alto police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third. Police received a call at 2:55 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. A 31-year-old woman from East Palo Alto was allegedly following the caller and attacking him with liquor bottles. Responding officers detained her near San Francisquito Creek a short time later, police said Sunday in a statement.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin prison worker dies by suicide amid investigation into inmate abuse

One of the employees at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Dublin facing allegations of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations at the women’s prison has died by apparent suicide. Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, was a corrections officer at the prison who was placed on leave earlier this year, along...
DUBLIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
calmatters.network

Caltrain boosts weekday evening service

In an effort to meet the riding demand of commuters using public transit, Caltrain launched a new schedule on Monday, Sept. 12, that decreases the wait times for riders transferring from BART. Announced on Sept. 7, BART riders transferring in Millbrae will soon only have to wait nine to 16...
MILLBRAE, CA
calmatters.network

Car crash leads to power outage for more than 3K Palo Alto Utilities customers

A car crash led to a power outage for more than 3,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers early Sunday morning, according to the city’s Utilities Department. The outage impacted 3,330 customers shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to Utilities communications manager Catherine Elvert. The service disruption was caused by a car that crashed into a utility pole at the U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp near Embarcadero Road.
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy