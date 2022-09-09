NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH CLINTON LEE All creditors of the ESTATE OF JOSEPH CLINTON LEE, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me. Jennifer Ellis, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Joseph Clinton Lee Jennifer Ellis 1844 Woodland Hills Ave. NW Atlanta, GA 30318 908-81278, 9/14,21,28,10/5,2022.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO