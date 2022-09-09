Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in swimming accident off Georgia coast
Prominent Georgia attorney Page Pate, a frequent CNN guest, died Sunday afternoon, his law firm told CNN. He was 55. Pate died after being swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary. Asked about the purpose of...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH CLINTON LEE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH CLINTON LEE All creditors of the ESTATE OF JOSEPH CLINTON LEE, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me. Jennifer Ellis, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Joseph Clinton Lee Jennifer Ellis 1844 Woodland Hills Ave. NW Atlanta, GA 30318 908-81278, 9/14,21,28,10/5,2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
History Channel's 'American Pickers' to film in Georgia
The “American Pickers” are excited to return to Georgia. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the state in December 2022. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The hit show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
2 more Texas DPS officers to be investigated over actions on day of Uvalde massacre
The Texas Department of Public Safety referred two more officers to the agency's Office of Inspector General late last week for formal investigation over their responses to the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, a department spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday. This brings the total number of officers under formal investigation...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
California's Mosquito Fire prompts more evacuations as it races toward mountain communities, burning homes and cars in its path
The Mosquito Fire burning in Northern California flared up Tuesday afternoon, charging toward a mountain community and torching more homes as it burned dangerously close to a high school. The inferno -- the largest wildfire currently burning in California -- began west of Lake Tahoe amid extreme heat September 6...
Comments / 0