It’s time for kids to go back to school and, for parents, that can mean spending a lot of money on school supplies. “The average cost of, you know, just getting basic school supplies is about $250 per child,” said Kathleen Rivera, chief development and communications officer at the Child Center of New York. “You can imagine with the economic toll on our families, as well as increased inflation, supply chain issues — just trying to find the supplies at a reasonable cost is taking quite a toll on our families,”

