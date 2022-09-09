Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
NY1
Mom being evaluated after 3 kids found dead in Coney Island: NYPD
Three children died after they were found unconscious on the Coney Island shoreline early Monday morning, and their mother is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, the NYPD said. A concerned family member called 911 around 1:40 a.m. on Monday saying they believed a woman may have harmed her children, police said.
NY1
14th Rikers-related death in 2022 under investigation: DOC
An inmate held on Rikers Island died Wednesday morning, marking the city’s 14th Rikers-related death this year, officials said. Kevin Bryan, 35, who was in custody at the Eric M. Taylor Center, was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m., the Department of Correction said in a press release. The cause...
NY1
Worker fatally crushed at Brooklyn construction site: officials
A piece of equipment collapsed onto a construction worker in Brooklyn Monday morning, fatally crushing him, officials said. The 46-year-old man was trying to attach an extension arm to an excavator at 1 Java St., along the waterfront in Greenpoint, around 9:15 a.m. when the extension collapsed, police and Department of Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich said.
NY1
Bronx resident, wife plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS
A 21-year-old Bronx resident and his wife have plead guilty to attempting to support ISIS, prosecutors said in a statement Monday. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said James Bradley and his 30-year-old wife, Arwa Muthana, attempted to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS, collected and distributed videos of Osama Bin Laden and told an undercover law enforcement officer that they wanted to “take out” American military cadets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY1
Taxi, Uber trips expected to get pricier under city proposal
For the first time in a decade, the city is planning to hike yellow taxi meter rates and surcharges to help ease pain from inflation and high gas prices that eat into the income of cabbies. “We need more money because everything costs more,” said one cabbie, Raymond Germain, an...
NY1
Legal Aid Society: NYC denied dozens of men temporary housing
The city’s shelter system denied dozens of men temporary housing on Monday, in violation of the five boroughs’ right-to-shelter law, the Legal Aid Society claims. The city was unable to place at least 60 people Monday night, the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless alleged in a joint press release. New York City’s right-to-shelter law guarantees temporary housing for anyone who applies for shelter placement.
NY1
With inflation, back to school is pricier this year
It’s time for kids to go back to school and, for parents, that can mean spending a lot of money on school supplies. “The average cost of, you know, just getting basic school supplies is about $250 per child,” said Kathleen Rivera, chief development and communications officer at the Child Center of New York. “You can imagine with the economic toll on our families, as well as increased inflation, supply chain issues — just trying to find the supplies at a reasonable cost is taking quite a toll on our families,”
NY1
Evening Briefing: State adopts new rules for non-public schools, yeshivas; dozens of men denied temporary housing, Legal Aid says
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Our latest front will exit tonight, and in its wake, there will be plenty of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
Uniting the world through dance
For many people, the dream is to make your passion your job. That's exactly what "News All Day" Women Wednesday guest did. Combining her love for travel and dance, New Yorker Mickela Mallozzi, created and hosts the show Bare Feet on PBS. She travels the world learning and documenting the influence and importance of dance.
NY1
Morning Briefing: New NYC Ferry fares go into effect; eighth graders prepare for high school
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and storms are back in the forecast again for Monday. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay around the mid-70s all day today and tomorrow before rain chances taper off by...
NY1
Pac-Man fever at the MoMA
It’s a familiar sound. The music from the classic video game Pac-Man, which frankly, I typically played in the back of a corner candy store or arcade in Queens when I was a teen. This time the setting was a little different: The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has...
NY1
Encouraging signs of recovery for the Rockaways
The communities in the Rockaways were some of the hardest hit areas throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now officials say they’re seeing signs of a recovery. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released an economic report on the Rockaways that show “encouraging signs.”. “This report speaks to the resilience...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY1
New NYC Ferry fares go into effect Monday
New York City Ferry one-way tickets will increase from $2.75 to $4 starting Monday. The changes, announced in July, will also add in discounts for low-income New Yorkers. This change is the first phase of Mayor Eric Adams’ “NYC Ferry Forward.”. According to a July press release from...
NY1
City takes first step toward landmarking Julius' Bar
The oldest gay bar in the five boroughs, Greenwich Village stalwart Julius’ Bar, is on track to become a New York City landmark. Members of the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission unanimously voted during a public hearing Tuesday morning to “calendar” the West 10th Street building that houses the bar.
NY1
New climate tech hub opening in Manhattan
A new crop of climate-adaptation companies is coming to New York City to grow. “Adapting to climate change needs really to be aware of what’s going on in the field at a local level with genetics but also with data,” said Martin Ducroquet, the co-founder of Sencrop, a company that offers farmers new tools to monitor weather conditions and maximize their yields.
NY1
City Councilmembers champion maternal health care law
A trio of Black City Councilwomen joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” to talk about a packages of bills signed into law that aim to combat maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. “There are so many women who are just not heard,” Bronx City Councilmember Althea Stevens...
NY1
New York lawmakers and advocates say minimum wage hike is needed
State lawmakers and advocates who support an increase in New York's minimum wage are making a renewed push for the measure amid rising costs, a tight labor market and a recognition of labor's contributions as the summer ends. The Raise Up NY Coalition at the New York City Labor Day...
NY1
Mayor Adams tells city agencies to cut expenses by 3%
The Adams administration is instructing all agencies to cut their city-funded expenses by 3% this fiscal year and 4.75% next fiscal year and the out-years, according to a memo from budget director Jacques Jiha obtained by NY1 Monday. The new Program to Eliminate the Gap, or PEG, will be implemented...
Comments / 0