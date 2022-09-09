Read full article on original website
What's in the water? Aquarium says late summer a busy time for sea life
If you're headed to the beach for the "unofficial" end of summer, the Virginia Aquarium says there will be plenty of sea critters in the water with you.
Ambulance stolen, crashed by patient from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
An ambulance was stolen by a patient in Norfolk early Tuesday morning, according to a Sentara representative.
Courthouse News Service
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf
NORFOLK, Va. — The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!. A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf. Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close...
outerbanksvoice.com
Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11
Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
hampton.gov
The Land Was Ours: How Black Beaches Became White Wealth in the Coastal South
Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and African American Studies at the University of Virginia, joins the Hampton History Museum to illuminate the fate of land that once was the site of thriving Jim Crow-era black communities and beaches. Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and...
Investigation Discovery's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to feature Codi Bigsby search
HAMPTON, Va. — A show on the Investigation Discovery channel will feature a segment on the search for Codi Bigsby, the 4-year-old boy from Hampton reported missing in late January. The "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the channel and...
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
'We're not trying to find troublemakers' | Owner of Norfolk nightclub speaks out, following quadruple shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Warren Salvodon is in the middle of a fight he didn't expect to find himself in this summer. “We’re not trying to find troublemakers for our venue. We want to cater to people who really just want a break," Salvodon said. Salvodon, one of the...
Friends of Navy Officer raise over $1K after dispute allegedly led to his death
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
wcti12.com
Martin County police looking for missing person
MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rejects heat of passion claims by Virginia Beach sailor charged with killing his wife’s lover
A Navy sailor charged with killing his wife’s lover after catching them having sex will stand trial on murder charges after a judge rejected his claims of killing the man in the heat of passion. Virginia Beach District Judge Sandra Menago certified charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of...
Trial begins for man accused of drugging, raping and killing women in Norfolk
The trial started for a man who has been the subject of several News 3 Investigations, Michael Ebong. He was indicted in Norfolk in January on new second-degree murder charges.
outerbanksvoice.com
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall
A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
Chesapeake City Council candidate named in elder abuse lawsuit
Amanda Newins, a practicing attorney and Republican candidate for City Council, was sued Friday by a family member who is claiming elder abuse. The lawsuit, brought by Shirley Davis, the great aunt of Newins, claims that Newins abused Davis and her late husband Bobby both financially and emotionally.
Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Waterside District in October
NORFOLK, Va. — Mark your calendars -- you don't want to miss the Mac & Cheese Festival that's coming to Norfolk on October 8. This is the third year the train of carbohydrate-filled cheesy goodness is rolling into town. The festival promises more than 40 styles of macaroni and...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week
Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
Man shot early Sunday in Portsmouth
Police say a man was shot around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard.
WWII pilot reunites with D-Day aircraft at Military Aviation Museum
According to a press release, Henry A. DuBay served in Europe and the Mediterranean and was one of the many pilots flying in some of the war's most famous missions.
