ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Courthouse News Service

Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Lifestyle
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Entertainment
outerbanksvoice.com

Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11

Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
hampton.gov

The Land Was Ours: How Black Beaches Became White Wealth in the Coastal South

Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and African American Studies at the University of Virginia, joins the Hampton History Museum to illuminate the fate of land that once was the site of thriving Jim Crow-era black communities and beaches. Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Esthetician
wcti12.com

Martin County police looking for missing person

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
outerbanksvoice.com

Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall

A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week

Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
KITTY HAWK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy