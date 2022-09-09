Read full article on original website
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Tigers leave Kerry Carpenter off Monday lineup
The Detroit Tigers did not include Kerry Carpenter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take the evening off while the Tigers insert Willi Castro in right field and moves Victor Reyes over to left field. Castro will bat second against the Astros. Carpenter has...
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
Randal Grichuk batting sixth for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Nolan Gorman not in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Nolan Gorman in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will take the night off while Nolan Arenado rejoins the lineup at third base and bats fourth against the Brewers. Brendan Donovan will move from third base to second. Our...
Dodgers' Chris Taylor not in Monday lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Chris Taylor in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Taylor will sit out Monday's game while Trayce Thompson enters the lineup in right field and bats eighth. With Thompson in right field, Mookie Betts will drop down to second base.
Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.2 FanDuel...
Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
Twins' Gilberto Celestino batting ninth on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Celestino will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Max Kepler returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Celestino for 6.1 FanDuel points...
Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Maile will take over the catching position after Austin Hedges was benched at home. In a righty versus lefty matchup versus Jose Suarez, our models project Maile to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the...
