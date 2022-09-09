Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
What's next for death penalty in South Carolina?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster's office said it will appeal a ruling by a South Carolina judge that thefiring squad and electric chair are unconstitutional methods of capital punishment. The ruling came last week from Richland County Judge Jocelyn Newman. In part, she ruled, "the General Assembly ignored...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Legal Pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour Joins Saxton & Stump
Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
wpde.com
SC Attorney General joins 16 states to fight Biden's attempt to redefine Title IX
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 16 other states in a coalition to fight the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine the concept of biological sex to include “gender identity” and change the protections women have received from Title IX for the last 50 years, according to a release from Wilson's office.
The Fight Against an Age-Old Effort to Block Americans From Voting
As a new wave of restrictions makes voting harder for people who struggle to read — now 1 in 5 Americans — people like Olivia Coley-Pearson have taken up the fight, even if it makes her a target.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No, a new Georgia governor could not solely overturn the controversial 'heartbeat law'
ATLANTA — As the race for Georgia governor heats up, 11Alive viewer Jenna emailed the VERIFY team wanting to know whether the outcome could affect the state's controversial heartbeat law. THE QUESTION. Could a new Georgia governor overturn the controversial "heartbeat" law?. THE SOURCES. The Constitution of the State...
Henry County Daily Herald
Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary. Asked about the purpose of...
South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least...
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines
A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia election officials to replace the state's touchscreen voting machines with hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, citing what they say are “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
Remembering 9/11 — the words of South Carolina leaders, first responders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Amid a day of ceremonies held on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack — including ones in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway — government leaders, politicians and first-responder organizations filled social media with posts marking the occasion. Below is a sampling of what some of […]
Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
WRDW-TV
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
SC education programs win $1.75M in federal grants to combat teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Education is attempting to address local teacher shortages by investing $25 million across the country through the department's Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) grant program. The purpose of TQP is to:. improve the quality of prospective and new teachers by improving the preparation...
thecentersquare.com
New York banker: Gun, ammunition purchase code 'answers the call of millions'
(The Center Square) – The president and CEO of the New York-based bank that pushed for a specific credit card code for gun retailers has claimed victory in the wake of the International Organization for Standardization’s approval of that request last week. “We all have to do our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
‘Lovin it’: South Carolina McDonald’s director started at fry station at 14 and worked his way up
After working at McDonald’s since he was 14, Nimi Rama, now a company executive, says he has “ketchup in (his) veins.”
Comments / 0