Wave 3
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame indicts 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were indicted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
WTVQ
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
spectrumnews1.com
Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year
KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
License plate birdhouses support Kentucky veterans
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you want to help veterans of the bluegrass, Daviess County has an option that might be perfect for you. The county’s clerks office is giving out license plate birdhouses to those who make a $20 donation. The donation supports H.A.V.E., also known as ‘Help A Veteran Everyday’. Several years […]
kentuckytoday.com
Successful training bringing more to Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief family
WADDY, Ky. (KT) – As horrific natural disasters have hit home in Kentucky during the past year, the interest in becoming part of Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief has grown exponentially. “Many untrained volunteers responded and experienced how organized and structured this ministry is, how it is effective and Christ-focused,...
Top 10 Veterinarians in Western KY & Southern IN Based on Your Votes
On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest. Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical...
Did You Know Stephen King Wrote a Creepy Kindle Story Set in Kentucky?
Okay, so I was nearly 51-years-old and thirteen years late to the party when I found out at that Stephen King wrote a Kindle story that's based right here in Kentucky. Honestly, I still wouldn't know about it if my friend Wesley Johnson, a Library Associate at the Daviess County Public Library, hadn't stumbled across it recently and read it.
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
WKYT 27
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
Kentucky country music stars to host concert benefiting flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of the biggest names in country music will perform in a special concert later this year to help with recovery and relief efforts in eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding. "Kentucky Rising," a special one-night only benefit concert will be held on Oct. 11 at...
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
Death toll rises to 40 in Eastern Kentucky after person lost in Pike County
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—One more person has died as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the death toll from July’s historic flooding is now at 40. He said that the person who died was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County. “Each of these individuals is a child of […]
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State
As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season.
WKYT 27
UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
