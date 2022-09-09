ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame indicts 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were indicted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky unveils first PACE Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year

KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
NEWPORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

License plate birdhouses support Kentucky veterans

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you want to help veterans of the bluegrass, Daviess County has an option that might be perfect for you. The county’s clerks office is giving out license plate birdhouses to those who make a $20 donation. The donation supports H.A.V.E., also known as ‘Help A Veteran Everyday’. Several years […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Successful training bringing more to Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief family

WADDY, Ky. (KT) – As horrific natural disasters have hit home in Kentucky during the past year, the interest in becoming part of Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief has grown exponentially. “Many untrained volunteers responded and experienced how organized and structured this ministry is, how it is effective and Christ-focused,...
WADDY, KY
WBKR

Top 10 Veterinarians in Western KY & Southern IN Based on Your Votes

On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest. Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
WKYT 27

Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
LEXINGTON, KY

