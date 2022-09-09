Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NE Pick 5 winning ticket bought in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska Lottery announced that the Pick 5 winner bought their ticket in Stanton. While the winner has not been announced yet, they won $168,000 with the Nebraska Pick 5 for Saturday's drawing. The winner bought their ticket at Casey's in Stanton.
News Channel Nebraska
Wildfire ignites in Banner County
BANNER COUNTY - Firefighters in the Nebraska Panhandle responded to a wildfire in hilly terrain Tuesday afternoon in Banner County. The Banner County Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding areas, including Bayard, McGrew and Scotts Bluff Rural, to help battle the blaze around the area of Wrights Gab Road, southwest of McGrew.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP trooper injured in two-vehicle crash; Antelope County investigating
NELIGH, Neb. -- A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and three other people were injured in a northeast Nebraska crash Friday evening. According to NSP spokesman Cody Thomas, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20. Thomas said a trooper had completed a traffic stop and was attempting to travel to another call.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man awaits sentencing for Box Butte County manslaughter, DUI homicide convictions
BOX BUTTE COUNTY -- A Kansas man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to felony charges after being involved in head-on fatal car crash. On April 10, troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol were called to a motor vehicle crash near mile marker 93 on Highway 2, in Box Butte County.
