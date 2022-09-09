ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

NE Pick 5 winning ticket bought in Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska Lottery announced that the Pick 5 winner bought their ticket in Stanton. While the winner has not been announced yet, they won $168,000 with the Nebraska Pick 5 for Saturday's drawing. The winner bought their ticket at Casey's in Stanton.
STANTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wildfire ignites in Banner County

BANNER COUNTY - Firefighters in the Nebraska Panhandle responded to a wildfire in hilly terrain Tuesday afternoon in Banner County. The Banner County Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding areas, including Bayard, McGrew and Scotts Bluff Rural, to help battle the blaze around the area of Wrights Gab Road, southwest of McGrew.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP trooper injured in two-vehicle crash; Antelope County investigating

NELIGH, Neb. -- A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and three other people were injured in a northeast Nebraska crash Friday evening. According to NSP spokesman Cody Thomas, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20. Thomas said a trooper had completed a traffic stop and was attempting to travel to another call.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy