Tractor Supply recently announced the completion of a remodel of the entire store at the Laurens location that will transform the shopping experience for local customers. The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.

LAURENS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO