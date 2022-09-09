Read full article on original website
Sarah Elizabeth Mullins - Laurens
Sarah Elizabeth Mullins, 38, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Betty Steele Mullins of Laurens and the late George Mullins. An employee of St. Francis Hospital, Sarah loved to cook and was loved by all her friends and family.
Linda Kaye Thomason Mitchell - Laurens
Linda Kaye Thomason Mitchell, 79, of Laurens, and wife of James Martin Mitchell, Jr., passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community. Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late George Maxie and Helen Cain Thomason. Linda was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught GA’s and Sunday School. Linda also loved baking and catering.
Glenda H. Summer Sease - Kinards
Glenda H. Summer Sease, age 88, of Kinards, SC passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at National Healthcare of Clinton. She was born on November 4, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Edward Converse and Kathleen Douglas Henderson. Glenda was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church of Kinards.
David Brian Walker - Laurens
David Brian Walker, 45, of 443 Lee Carey Road passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home. Born at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, he was a son of David Bruce and Marion Martin Walker. Brian was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. He loved to travel, read his bible and spend time with his family and friends.
Milton Junior Rice - Clinton
Mr. Milton Junior Rice was born on November 25, 1929, in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Milton Rice, Sr. and Beatrice Epps Rice. He was educated in the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina. He was formerly employed with Peck Cornwall Farm in Clinton, South Carolina.
Thirteen marching bands to compete at Laurens Invitational
The 2022 Laurens Invitational will be held in K.C. Hanna Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the campus of Laurens District 55 High School. This event features marching bands from across South Carolina as they enter the beginning of their fall competitive schedule. Gates open at 3:30 PM and the...
LCSO participating in Fist Bump/High Five Friday at Laurens County schools
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Fist Bump Friday initiative on Friday, September 16 at Laurens County schools. Deputies will greet students at the start of their day with a fist bump or high five and words of encouragement. "It’s never too early to start building...
Bertoli named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens Academy senior Clarence Bertoli is their Player of the Week for his play in the Crusaders 50-30 win over Oakbrook Prep on Friday, September 9. Bertoli is an offensive running back, defensive player and special teams player for the Laurens Academy Crusaders....
Undefeated Red Devils jump one spot in latest 3A media poll
The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday. SC...
Arrest Report for September 13
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. David Steele – Laurens. -Driving under the influence, less than .10.
Tractor Supply unveils major remodel at Laurens store
Tractor Supply recently announced the completion of a remodel of the entire store at the Laurens location that will transform the shopping experience for local customers. The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.
