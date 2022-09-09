Wakefield have recruited from within in promoting Mark Applegarth as their new head coach.Applegarth started his playing career with Wakefield and has been their head of youth for the last five years, combining the role with that of first-team assistant and reserve coach this season.The 37-year-old now steps up to take the top job at Trinity, who earlier this week announced they had parted company with Willie Poching after the New Zealander oversaw a 10th-place BetfredSuper League finish.Wakefield chairman John Minards said: “We are delighted to have appointed Mark as our new head coach.“He is well respected across the whole...

