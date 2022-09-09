Read full article on original website
Gennady Golovkin faces a step into the unknown against Canelo Alvarez but rejected the idea his legacy hinges on a win in this much-anticipated trilogy fight.In Las Vegas this weekend, the 40-year-old Kazakh makes his first significant foray out of the 160lb middleweight division in which he has won multiple world titles to challenge his bitter Mexican rival.Alvarez escaped with a highly disputed draw in their first fight in September 2017 before being given the nod narrowly on points the following year, the only blemishes in Golovkin’s 44-fight career.Their third contest will take place at the 168lb super-middleweight limit, where...
