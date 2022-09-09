Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital's revised plan to build a 55,700-square-foot cancer center is facing opposition from residents, the Greenwich Times reported Sept. 12. The town's Planning & Zoning Commission voted down the proposal last year, but the hospital said its new design is more neighborhood friendly. Underground parking, more green space around the hospital and adjustments to traffic flow are among the updates made to the proposal.

