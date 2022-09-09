ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Hartford HealthCare nurses give strike notice

Amid contract negotiations, nurses at Hartford HealthCare's Windham (Conn.) Hospital have notified hospital leaders of their intent to strike. The Sept. 10 notice from the Windham Federation of Nurses Local 5041 states that union members may begin a two-day strike at the hospital Sept. 22. The union represents about 100...
HARTFORD, CT
beckershospitalreview.com

Connecticut hospital's revised cancer center plan faces resident opposition

Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital's revised plan to build a 55,700-square-foot cancer center is facing opposition from residents, the Greenwich Times reported Sept. 12. The town's Planning & Zoning Commission voted down the proposal last year, but the hospital said its new design is more neighborhood friendly. Underground parking, more green space around the hospital and adjustments to traffic flow are among the updates made to the proposal.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy