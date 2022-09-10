ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abilene 27, Concordia 8

Andale 60, Rose Hill 7

Anderson County 39, Osawatomie 13

Andover 45, Arkansas City 27

Atchison 47, KC Sumner 20

Atchison County 14, Jefferson North 6

Attica/Argonia 45, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0

Axtell 54, Hartford 0

BV West 38, BV North 7

Basehor-Linwood 17, KC Piper 16

Baxter Springs 51, Uniontown 27

Bishop Miege 42, BV Southwest 0

Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 28

Bucklin 62, Kiowa County 0

Burden Central 46, Flinthills 0

Burlingame 54, Lebo 6

Butler, Mo. 30, Fort Scott 8

Cair Paravel 56, Doniphan West 8

Canton-Galva 48, Goessel 0

Centralia 40, Christ Preparatory Academy 0

Centre 52, Southern Coffey 7

Chanute 28, Pittsburg 13

Chaparral 54, Wichita Trinity 41

Cheney 37, Garden Plain 7

Cherryvale 42, Erie 26

Cheylin 60, Weskan 0

Circle 38, Buhler 35

Clay Center 24, Chapman 0

Clifton-Clyde 48, BV Randolph 0

Columbus 47, Afton, Okla. 7

Council Grove 23, Mission Valley 0

Deerfield 59, Western Plains-Healy 12

Derby 69, Salina South 20

Dighton 38, Rawlins County 12

Douglass 14, Ellinwood 0

Ell-Saline 50, Hanover 14

Ellsworth 32, Republic County 0

Eudora 55, Bonner Springs 7

Eureka 12, Neodesha 0

Fredonia 54, Bluestem 0

Frontenac 29, Riverton 0

Garden City 77, Wichita North 6

Gardner-Edgerton 56, SM South 6

Girard 38, Pittsburg Colgan 12

Goddard 30, Valley Center 7

Goddard-Eisenhower 47, Salina Central 33

Hays 33, Great Bend 7

Hays-TMP-Marian 35, Ellis 0

Hiawatha 26, Jefferson West 7

Highland Park 48, KC Schlagle 28

Hill City 62, Trego 14

Hillsboro 21, Nickerson 0

Hoisington 28, Halstead 0

Holcomb 54, Cimarron 6

Holton 35, Sabetha 14

Holyoke, Colo. 46, Colby 20

Horton 22, McLouth 14

Hoxie 55, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Hugoton 31, Ulysses 14

Humboldt 24, Caney Valley 0

Hutchinson 32, Newton 27

Hutchinson Trinity 48, Remington 16

Independence 35, Mulvane 25

Inman 42, Sedgwick 24

Jackson Heights 50, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 21

Jayhawk Linn 42, Southeast 0

Junction City 42, Dodge City 21

KC Bishop Ward 16, Olpe 13

KC East Christian 52, Maranatha Academy 6

Kingman 36, Conway Springs 0

Kinsley 46, Otis-Bison 0

Lakeside 34, Wilson 12

Lakin 38, Syracuse 8

Larned 54, Lyons 0

Leavenworth 61, Topeka West 14

Liberal 53, Emporia 0

Linn 66, Logan/Palco 20

Little River 57, Rural Vista 6

Louisburg 35, Paola 14

Lyndon 48, Herington 0

Macksville 42, Central Plains 12

Madison/Hamilton 52, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Maize 42, Andover Central 14

Maize South 17, Wichita Campus 14

Manhattan 59, Topeka 7

Marion 32, Sterling 14

Marmaton Valley 60, Yates Center 14

McPherson 42, Augusta 7

Meade 48, Hodgeman County 0

Medicine Lodge 23, Belle Plaine 20

Mill Valley 65, SM West 7

Minneapolis 37, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Minneola 40, Spearville 20

Moundridge 30, Bennington 14

Nemaha Central 71, Royal Valley 15

Ness City 12, St. John 8

Norton 30, Smith Center 20

Oakley 35, Phillipsburg 20

Olathe East 33, SM East 14

Olathe North 49, SM Northwest 35

Olathe Northwest 28, Lawrence Free State 14

Osage City 44, Burlington, Colo. 20

Osborne 54, Stockton 0

Oswego 52, St. Paul 44

Ottawa 68, Baldwin 20

Parsons 39, Labette County 28

Pawnee City, Neb. 65, Wetmore 20

Perry-Lecompton 35, Riverside 12

Pike Valley 30, Lincoln 14

Pleasant Ridge 60, Oskaloosa 20

Pleasanton 44, Northeast-Arma 9

Prairie View 32, Santa Fe Trail 26

Pratt 28, Hesston 14

Pratt Skyline 46, Stafford 24

Quapaw, Okla. 29, Galena 22

Rock Creek 41, St. Mary’s 20

Rossville 36, Riley County 15

Russell 27, Plainville 7

SM North 28, Olathe South 21

Satanta 28, South Gray 22

Scott City 28, Wray, Colo. 0

Shawnee Heights 46, Lansing 16

Smoky Valley 42, Haven 13

Solomon 50, Wakefield 16

South Central 32, Sublette 26

South Haven 54, Norwich 6

Southeast Saline 43, Beloit 6

Southwestern Hts. 50, Stanton County 0

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 20, Sylvan-Lucas 18

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, BV Northwest 2

Thunder Ridge 54, Rock Hills 8

Tonganoxie 27, Spring Hill 24

Topeka Hayden 43, Silver Lake 10

Topeka Seaman 70, KC Turner 0

Troy 63, Valley Falls 0

Valley Heights 46, Onaga 7

Victoria 60, La Crosse 14

Wabaunsee 74, Northern Heights 6

Wallace County 48, Oberlin-Decatur 6

Wamego 34, Marysville 7

Washburn Rural 28, DeSoto 21

Washington County 52, Frankfort 30

Wellington 49, Clearwater 18

Wellsville 48, Iola 7

West Elk 64, Oxford 16

West Franklin 24, Central Heights 16

Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Wichita South 14

Wichita Collegiate 40, El Dorado 14

Wichita County 56, Elkhart 6

Wichita East 30, Kapaun Mount Carmel 20

Wichita Independent 54, Fairfield 6

Wichita Northwest 52, Wichita Heights 6

Wichita Sunrise 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 36

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Carmel#Arkansas City#Troy#Garden City#Manhattan#Kc Sumner#Cedar Vale Dexter Co Op 0#Kc Piper#Bv Southwest 0#St James Academy#Flinthills 0 Burlingame#Cair#Goessel#Chaparral 54#Wichita#Trinity#Bv Randolph#Western Plains Healy#Dighton#Ellinwood
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy