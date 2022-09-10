Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria 41, Bemidji 38
Annandale 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Austin 30, Rochester John Marshall 0
Bloomington Kennedy 14, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Blue Earth Area 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12
Brainerd 27, Moorhead 10
Byron 21, Faribault 20
Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6
Cannon Falls 24, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18
Centennial 10, St. Michael-Albertville 6
Champlin Park 14, Wayzata 12
Chanhassen 17, Chaska 16
Cloquet 28, Duluth Denfeld 12
Coon Rapids 28, Buffalo 14
Cromwell 20, Ely 6
Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 8
Dassel-Cokato 35, Little Falls 6
Eagan 42, Park (Cottage Grove) 12
Eden Prairie 51, Farmington 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Sauk Centre 13
Elk River 67, Andover 35
Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13
Goodhue 28, Triton 20
Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6
Grand Rapids 35, Hermantown 28
Hancock 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 14
Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13
Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Madelia 6
Holy Angels 34, Orono 14
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Paynesville 34
Hutchinson 44, Willmar 0
Jackson County Central 24, Luverne 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo 46, Winona Cotter 0
Kittson County Central 36, Stephen-Argyle 8
Lake City 14, Pine Island 12
Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 0
Lanesboro 30, Southland 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26, Blooming Prairie 6
Litchfield 23, Holy Family Catholic 0
Mabel-Canton 46, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
Mahtomedi 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
Mankato West 49, New Prague 14
Maple Grove 45, Totino-Grace 7
Maple River 53, Windom 6
Marshall 8, Waseca 7
Martin County West 14, Sleepy Eye 6
Minneapolis North 34, Fridley 14
Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis Washburn 9, St. Paul Johnson 6
Minnetonka 21, Blaine 14
Moose Lake/Willow River 38, International Falls 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48, Montevideo 26
NCEUH 55, Park Christian 0
North Branch 30, Duluth East 27
Norwood-Young America 30, Redwood Valley 22
Osakis 35, Hawley 6
Owatonna 24, Rochester Century 0
Park Center 40, DeLaSalle 23
Perham 13, Thief River Falls 10
Pine River-Backus 26, Bagley 0
Polk County West 36, Warroad 16
Princeton 17, Zimmerman 6
Prior Lake 24, Shakopee 16
Providence Academy 20, Spectrum 0
Randolph 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Rochester Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7
Rochester Mayo 35, Northfield 6
Rockford 7, Melrose 0
Rosemount 17, Edina 10
Royalton 26, Holdingford 0
SMB-Wolfpack 36, North St. Paul 16
Spring Grove 48, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20
St. Agnes 60, Academy Force 0
St. Cloud Apollo 27, Big Lake 14
St. Louis Park 29, Bloomington Jefferson 15
St. Paul Harding 42, Columbia Heights 6
St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 0
Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7
Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17
Waconia 30, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
West Central/Ashby 43, Staples-Motley 7
Win-E-Mac 44, Lake of the Woods 24
Woodbury 31, Eastview 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0