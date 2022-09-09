Read full article on original website
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man was assaulted and left with serious physical injuries on Saturday. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence for a reported assault. Witnesses told deputies that the suspect was Eric Cushman, and that he had fled. They also told them that a resident in the home had an order of protection against Cushman, and that he had violated it.
Two Salamanca residents, including one who had been taken into custody by Jamestown Police two days earlier in connection with a stolen vehicle complaint, were arrested after an investigation into a pair of larceny complaints in the south county city on Tuesday. According to Jamestown Police, two subjects tried to sneakily steal some property from an unlocked car in the parking lot of a city business at about 12:00 PM. Officers say the sneakiness was compromised when one of the suspects with a unique identifying feature made a strange verbal announcement inside the business, capturing the attention of customers inside. The two were confronted but fled the area, with one of them leaving behind some unique identifying personal property to help identify who it was. Then at about 10:00 PM, police responded to another city business, where two suspicious subjects were possibly trying to steal a car. After the failed attempt, the two left the scene on foot and were detained and identified as 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie F. Redeye, who were also the suspects from the earlier incident. The two Redeyes, who are both temporarily staying in Jamestown, were taken into custody pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court. Both Redeyes are charged with 6th-degree conspiracy from the first incident and 4th-degree attempted grand larceny from the second incident. Meanwhile, Elsie Redeye was also charged with two counts of 4th-degree grand larceny from the first incident. Police add that Elsie is also wanted out of Salamanca.
A Chautauqua county man is under arrest, facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic incident. Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called after receiving a complaint from the alleged victim about the suspect in the case, identified as 41-year-old Joshua Crist of Frewsburg. The victim alleged "that while she was driving a vehicle containing Crist and three minor children, Crist struck her in the face during an argument."
A report of a disorderly person Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park on Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk shortly before 4:00 PM and found that 34-year-old Shaun Clutter had allegedly damaged property that did not belong to him. Deputies add that Clutter was also causing a disturbance in the presence of children under the age of 17. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and 4th-degree criminal mischief, then sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.
A Jamestown woman has been charged with harassment in the 2nd degree after an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail on September 4th. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 20-year-old Nakeya Hardy allegedly became disruptive and spat on officers at the jail, who were attempting to place restraints on her. She was held for centralized arraignment on the new charge.
A Stockton man has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs under Leandra's Law after a traffic stop on Route 380 near Sinclairville. State troopers pulled over 29-year-old Eric Michael for speeding shortly after 12:30 PM Monday. After failing several standard field sobriety tests, Michael was transported to SP Fredonia, where a drug recognition expert determined that he was allegedly under the influence of cannabis and alcohol. Michael was then processed and released with tickets directing him to appear in Gerry Town Court at a later date. A juvenile passenger was turned over to a third party.
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police allegedly recovered fentanyl and meth during a raid in Jamestown on Tuesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Longford Street around 1:10 p.m. taking three people into custody including John Dahn.
WESB News has confirmed that the man charged with threatening an 8-year-old boy is a member of the Otto-Eldred School Board. 52-year-old Matthew Windsor is alleged to have threatened the boy during what State Police have called “disorderly conduct” on King Street in Eldred on Tuesday, September 6. It is not known at this time whether the boy is a student of the Otto-Eldred School System.
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man learned his fate for pulling out a knife and threatening to stab a Dunkirk police officer in September 2021. Juan Resto will spend four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in July. He was charged with menacing a police officer, a […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty for the killing of a 16-year-old last March. Police say that on March 4, 2022 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Kel Leed Alexander recklessly fired an illegal handgun inside his residence on Fisher Street and killed the teen, the shot hitting him in the head. […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time for fatally stabbing a woman. Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Tuesday morning. Lee admitted to fatally stabbing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading inside his Albany Street apartment on Jan. 25. Reading’s body was discovered in the vicinity […]
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft of lumber in Turtlepoint. According to Troopers an unknown person or people stole 36 2×8 boards from a residence on Port-Turtlepoint Road sometime between August 20th and September 7th. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the State...
The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a suspect vehicle involved in an illegal dumping that occurred on Pratt Avenue. Surveillance video released by the department shows at least one person getting out of the vehicle and discarding tires in the area shortly after 5:00 PM Sunday. Anyone who may recognize this vehicle shown is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via Facebook direct message. All tips are kept anonymous.
The June 15 plea came the same day her non-jury trial was set to begin. She also resigned from her job the same day, the DA's office said.
